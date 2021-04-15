Holly Willoughby would love M&S's new Ghost collection - and we want it all

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stop what you're doing - M&S has just launched their new collection with London-based fashion label Ghost, and we are obsessed. After such a successful collaboration last year, Marks and Spencer have teamed up with the iconic brand once again.

The new collection consists of 15 gorgeous dresses that you need in your spring wardrobe, and we predict that Holly Willoughby will be loving every single one.

The This Morning presenter is a big fan of the brand, and is often seen posting selfies wearing her favourite frocks from the label over on her Instagram.

We loved Holly's blue floral dress she wore last summer, and the new M&S X Ghost collection has the perfect dupe for you to recreate the stunning outfit.

The baby blue number features delicate puff sleeves and a flattering seam at the waist. It has button-up detailing at the front which adds a beautiful feminine touch, and it falls to an elegant midi length.

The presenter looked amazing in the blue Ghost dress last summer

At only £69, we recommend snapping up this fabulous frock before it sells out.

All of the dresses in the collection feature vintage-inspired prints from florals to polka dots, and there is a range of shapes to suit every figure. The collection will be available in sizes 6-20 with prices ranging from £59 to £89.

Blue floral midi dress, £69, M&S X Ghost

We can't get enough of the pastel colours included in the collection. There is everything from lilac to blue and even orange, perfect for the warmer weather that is set to hit next week!

We can totally see Holly rocking every item from the range, especially the ivory, polka dot midi dress.

The star is often seen wearing the popular print, and recently wore a bold black and white polka dot dress from Reformation. We loved Holly's look so we couldn’t hold in our excitement when we saw that the M&S X Ghost collection featured a similar piece.

Holly is a big fan of the polka dot print

The M&S dress features short angel sleeves and a skirt that flares out from below the bust, creating the most stunning floaty silhouette.

This dress just screams summer, and would be perfect for so many occasions, such as garden parties or even weddings!

Polka dot midi dress, £69, M&S X Ghost

See more of our top picks below...

Lilac frill detail midi dress, £89, M&S X Ghost

We love this pastel lilac number, simply pair with some nude sandals and a big straw bag for a super on-trend summer outfit.

Green puff sleeve tea dress, £69, M&S X Ghost

This floral, puff sleeve tea dress is perfect for a garden party with friends. We would rock it with some bold white sunglasses and casual white trainers for the perfect off-duty look.

V-neck button through tea dress, £69, M&S X Ghost

This black and pink floral midi dress caught our eye straight away. The unique tulip design will have everyone asking where your dress is from.

