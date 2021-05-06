JLo’s gorgeous quilted bag is 30% off in Coach’s incredible Mother’s Day sale 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

When Jennifer Lopez popped up in a Coach campaign rocking a dreamy quilted ivory shoulder bag, we couldn’t stop staring.

The Hustlers star struck a pose in a backyard wearing the Coach Madison Shoulder Bag with khakis, a sweater, and her signature gold hoops as she stared into the camera. We were sold from there, and now you can get it for 30 percent off until May 10 in Coach’s huge sale.

J.Lo rocks Coach's Madison Shoulder Bag

We weren’t the only ones smitten with the bag. When Coach shared the snap of JLO wearing it, quite a few flooded the comments singing its praises. “My favorite bag hands down!’, one wrote. “Omg the bag”, another chimed in.

And for good reason. It’s so chic, but simple enough in its design to make it the perfect staple for spring and summer. It’s also 30 percent off for a limited time on Coach.com (Use code SAVE30), making it a really great last-minute gift for moms, even if it arrives a little later than the special day.

We loved it - and tracked it down on Coach.

Madison Quilted Bag, $495, Coach (Use code SAVE 30 for 30% off)

The Madison Bag is crafted with quilted Nappa leather and smooth leather and has an exterior pocket for easy access to small things you might need to grab quickly - like a lipstick or your phone.

It also comes complete with a gold and leather chain strap and has a turn-lock closure.

And that’s just one of many stunning bags on sale in Coach’s sale that can’t be missed.

The quilted Chain belt bag is another one of our faves for spring and summer. It’s an elevated fanny pack that is so convenient for days outside when you want to keep your essentials organized and your hands-free.

Chain Belt Bag With Quilting, $225, Coach

Also, one not to miss - the popular Shay Shoulder Bag. It’s a streamlined handbag designed to carry quite a bit and keep it organized too with its inner pockets. It has a wide shoulder strap and a detachable crossbody strap for versatile wear.

Shay shoulder bag, $350, Coach

We all need a treat every now and then, so if you’re done shopping for mom, consider nabbing one of these deals for yourself before the weekend. The sale ends Monday.

