Fashion influencer Sincerely Jules' new stunning athleisure collection is all you need for spring

Get your shopping fingers ready, hugely popular fashion influencer Julie Sariñana of Sincerely Jules just launched a new spring collection on Amazon - and you can shop it now.

The Los Angeles-based fashion and lifestyle blogger, who has racked up over 5.8 million followers, teamed up with luxury activewear brand Bandier to create her first capsule athleisure collection with the company, and it’s so perfect for summer you’ll want every piece in it.

The Sincerely Jules x Bandier collection ranges from $38-$98

The line of fitness and casual-chic staples are available exclusively on Amazon, and won’t break the bank. The pieces retail from $38-$98, and we have no doubt they’ll sell out.

The fashionista’s previous summer collabs with Billabong have sold out lightning fast, for example, and marked the brand's most successful partnership with an influencer to date in 2020.

How cute is this yellow tie-dye set?! Shop it here.

As for what you can expect from Julie's Bandier collection, you'll see plenty of cozy staples with a ton of Sincerely Jules swagger i.e. super stylish elements. That means cozy printed joggers and matching zip-up sweatshirts in playful prints, comfy bra tops and matching leggings perfect for spring and summer workouts, gingham biking shorts, and colorful skirts too.

We’re obsessed with the coral-hued Azalea Bra and leggings, for example, which are great for workouts or lounging at home.

Meadow Azalea Bra, $38, Amazon

Meadow Azalea leggings, $58, Amazon

Meanwhile, the cream Juniper zip-up hooded sweatshirt and joggers in the collection are the ultimate monochromatic loungewear combo that works well with trainers or casual summer sandals.

Juniper cream zip-up, $79, Amazon

Juniper cream joggers, $98, Amazon

The lavender gingham tank and shorts are so cute too. You can also pair the tank with the matching leggings - or rock the set in the yellow colorway.

Lavender gingham bra, $58, Amazon

Lavender gingham leggings, $58, Amazon

If you’re not familiar with Julie, she’s considered to be one of the original influencers and launched her blog in 2009 as a creative outlet while attending FIDM.

She turned that hobby into an empire, with numerous campaigns and collaborations, teaming up with Billabong, Bandier, Revolve and more.

