10 small & stylish Amazon men's accessories to buy your dad this Father's Day

With less than a week until Father's Day, it's time to get organised! If you've left it to the last minute, Amazon Prime's next-day delivery service is the ultimate lifesaver, and with a wide range of small but stylish men's accessories ready to shop, you can still surprise dad with a thoughtful gift.

We've rounded up the best accessories for him. From luxurious leather wallets to statement jewellery, personalised pieces to a classic pack of socks, browse the best for Father's Day 2021.

Ted Baker Wallet, £36, Amazon

Shop Ted Baker's leather wallet in either black or dark brown.

Genuine Leather Dress Belts for Men, £16.99, Amazon

Built to last and impress, this belt can be worn with casual jeans or more formal outfits.

Alphabet Cufflinks, £13.99, Amazon

Amazon's personalised alphabet cufflinks are sure to put a smile on his face.

Brown Leather Bracelet, £24.99, Amazon

This braided chain bracelet is made from genuine cowhide leather. The perfect gift, you'll also receive an elegant jewellery box to display it.

Tie Clips (pack of 6), £8.59, Amazon

For just £8.59, surprise dad with a pack of six glossy tie clips.

Sport Socks (pack of 5), £10.99, Amazon

A great gift for the sporty dad, these athletic socks are both durable and comfortable.

GQUEEN Polarized Sunglasses, £13.68, Amazon

With the sunshine here to stay, he'll love these polarised sunglasses which come in a number of different colours.

Fossil Watch, £89.09, Amazon

A chic addition to his wardrobe, this analogue wristwatch will arrive alongside a Fossil collector box, warranty booklet and a nonstandard battery.

100% Cotton Breathable Face Mask (pack of 5), £12.99, Amazon

Face masks have quite literally become the must-have accessory of 2021, and this 5 pack of masks comes in a series of colours so he can maintain his fashionable style.

Calvin Klein Mens 2021 Classic Baseball Cap, £16.95, Amazon

Amazon's choice is this super soft cap by Calvin Klein.

