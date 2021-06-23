Marks & Spencer shoppers all say this dress is flattering because of one key detail

Summer is here (just about) and we’re finally able to make plans to see friends, go to pub gardens and picnics. Hooray! And if you’re like us, you’ll be on the lookout for some nice new outfits to celebrate.

Great news then that Marks and Spencer have just dropped the perfect dress for all your summer soirees – it’s racking up the five-star reviews, with pretty much all the shoppers saying the same word: “Flattering.”

RELATED: Holly Willoughby stuns in fashionable flowy M&S dress

So what’s the secret? Well, this elegant polka dot tea dress has a simple yet effective key detail. As one reviewer puts it, "the tie sash tied at the front is really slimming".

Satin polka dot tie front midaxi dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

Aside from that, the pale blue satin material is a great one to suit pretty much any skin tone, and the regular fit with a flowy midaxi length skirt (that’s somewhere between midi and maxi) is all about timeless elegance.

It’s also available in ivory if blue’s really not your thing, and it’s a very reasonable £45. It's available in sizes six to 24, but if you want one act fast – we predict a sell-out!

MORE: 11 stylish things to buy on Amazon: Florals, leopard print & bright summer accessories

SHOP: These celeb favourite sandals have a lookalike pair on Amazon for just £20

Says another happy customer: "M&S you have pulled all the stops out for this one! It is the most flattering dress I have ever bought and the quality and style is definitely 5* plus and great value for money. More clothes like this please!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.