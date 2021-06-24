This tummy-control Marks and Spencer swimsuit has been described as ‘perfect’ by fans

You probably have a little black dress, but what about a little black swimsuit? Marks & Spencer have released the most chic swimsuit of dreams, and trust us – you are going to want it.

Happy shoppers are using two buzzwords over and over again for the piece, which features a V-shaped plunge, hidden tummy control and bust support. “Perfect” and “flattering” – it doesn’t get much better than that, does it?

Tummy control padded mesh swimsuit, £29.95, Marks and Spencer

Says one of the many five-star reviews: “I dithered about ordering this as I am an E/F cup but I ordered and I can say this is the most flattering and classy swimsuit I have owned in years, looks much more expensive than it is, makes me feel great!”

It’s a total bargain at £29.50 and is available in sizes 8 to 24. The size 12 quickly sold out but they’ve just restocked. If you want to grab one then act fast, shoppers are snapping these up as staycation season gets underway and a sell-out is almost certain.

Another plus point of this swimsuit is that you don’t sacrifice comfort for style. The stretchy ribbed fabric feels super nice on, and it’s fancy: patented Chlorine-resistant StayNew fabric means it stays strong and stretchy and pristine, swim after swim.

Although the general consensus is that it runs true to size, several shoppers found that sizing up gave them a better fit – so keep that in mind before ordering. Says one: “I’m a size 12 and this fitted well so didn’t need to size up but the 14 also fit well the 12 just gave me a few more curves!”

