This Amazon boho dress has been described as ‘perfect’ and is ideal for the beach

When you're searching for the perfect summer dress, Amazon might not be the first place that springs to mind, but you can find so many hidden gems there. Enter, this bohemian midi dress. With its flowing fabric, tassels and vintage-style prints, it's giving us serious Zimmermann vibes - but for a fraction of the price.

The midi is by R.Vivimos, a brand which previously went viral on social media thanks to its covetable dresses. This one comes in over 40 different prints and colours, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL and prices starting at just £23.99.

R.Vivimos bohemian dress in light blue, from £23.99/$33.42, Amazon

R.Vivimos bohemian dress in pink, from £23.99/$33.42, Amazon

It's the kind of dress that could be worn barefoot on a beach or paired with wedge espadrilles in a bar - totally versatile and so easy to accessorise.

Amazon customers have been loving the stylish midi, with one writing: "I absolutely adore these gorgeous dresses. I’ve ordered 3 now in various colours and each has been as consistently nice as the next. I can wear the XS or the S, the XS is a bit tighter around the bust. Perfect in the summer with a slightly boho feel paired with flip flops. I love that they are NOT made from polyester, they are a viscose material that actually breathes and stays so nice and cool."

Another commented: "I love this dress - the fabric is beautiful and flows wonderfully."

While one wrote: "Very happy with these - have purchased three in different colours this month alone - they are very worth the small amount of £'s, nice fabric and prints - I am a 1970's style adoration bohemian person and they are better than my Zara Midi Dresses tbh."

If you love boho summer style, your Amazon wishlist is about to get a whole lot longer...

