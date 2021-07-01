These Teva 'ugly' sandals get thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon and they all say the same thing

We might be out of lockdown, but our pre-pandemic wardrobes can still feel like a distant memory. While our loungewear-only options have upgraded to shorts and dresses, trainers or comfy sandals are still the only shoes we really want to be wearing.

Looking for a new pair this summer? Tevas have not only been a mainstay on the fashion circuit for the last few years, they're also probably the most comfortable shoes you'll ever wear. They feature adjustable velcro straps, a spongy platform and are lined with lightweight breathable mesh to keep you cool.

Like Birkenstocks, the 'ugly' sandals are loved by the most stylish celebrities from Mary-Kate Olsen to Kendall Jenner, and they've appeared on runways for Prada and Stella McCartney.

Amazon customers are obsessed with them, too. With thousands of five-star reviews attesting to how comfortable they are, you can't go wrong.

"These have been a revelation for me. I have just worn them for 10 days non-stop on holiday in France. Temperatures were rising from 30 to 40 degrees, these were the best buy of the holiday! So comfortable I walked miles with them, roads, rocks, coastal path, sandy beach, they managed all terrains. On top of that, they look better than expected. I recommend to anybody who likes long walks in the heat," said one review.

Another said: "SO COMFY, I literally walked all day in Paris with these on and my feet didn’t hurt at all. Highly recommend!"

And one commented: "Look good, perfect fit and so comfortable."

Available in a huge range of colours and with several different base heights, there's a pair to suit every style and prices start at just £29. Keep in mind many of the reviews advise to size up in these sandals, and just be warned, once you get them, we guarantee you won't want to take them off.

