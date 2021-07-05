Marks and Spencer's amazing leopard print skirt is finally back in stock

Hollie Brotherton
Marks & Spencer's flattering leopard print maxi skirt gets the best reviews online and is finally back in stock. Hurry, it won't be available for much longer.
It could be argued that leopard print is as chic and timeless as wearing black, but it's definitely a lot more fun. An easy way to add style to any outfit, your wardrobe isn't complete without at least one or two pieces. Luckily for us, Marks & Spencer debuted the perfect leopard print skirt earlier this year and it's finally back in stock.
The maxi skirt features a tiered design and frilled detailing. If you're finding it hard to part with your loungewear, it's the perfect transitioning piece as it has a loose flowing cut and an elasticated waistband. It's available in sizes 6-24 in a regular or long length, and at less than £30 it's affordable, too.
Animal print maxi tiered skirt, £29.50, Marks & Spencer
M&S customers are loving the skirt, with one review saying: "This skirt is lovely and despite the current trend for all things floral I couldn’t resist this and I'm so pleased I didn’t. It looks great with a simple t-shirt and flat shoes but equally good with a jumper and boots so it's a great investment."
While another commented: "This skirt is really lovely. I’m 5ft 6” and I bought the longer length for a true maxi skirt. I was worried it might be too long but it’s perfect and looks fab with a pair of flip flops or can be dressed up with heels."
It really is an investment piece, as you can wear it through every season. We'll be pairing it with trainers and a white tee this summer, and heeled boots with a jumper as soon as winter rolls around.
Hurry, we don't think it will be available for much longer.
