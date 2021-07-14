These influencer-favourite Levi's jeans have so many five-star reviews and you can get them for just £30

If we were asked to name an iconic pair of jeans, Levi's 501s would be pretty high on our list. The classic style has been a wardrobe staple for some of the most stylish people in the world, most recently including influencers like Camille Charriere and Marianne Smyth, thanks to their high-quality fabric and flattering fit. Ultra-comfortable too, it's hardly surprising they've been the gold standard of denim since the 70s.

It might be summer, but the weather is unpredictable and so it's always the right time to invest in a great pair of jeans. The good news is, if you buy Levi's 501s from Amazon right now, you can get yourself a pair from just £30.

Levi's 501 jeans in blue, from £30/$41.51, Amazon

Levi's 501 jeans in black, from £30/$41.51, Amazon

The boyfriend-fit jeans are available in 16 different shades and several different lengths, with sizes ranging from a 23-34" waist, so you're spoilt for choice when it comes to the exact denim you're looking for.

There are lots of happy Amazon customers, with one writing: "Great jeans, fantastic quality, heavy & strong denim, fits true to size. I am such a fan of the 501! High-waisted and very flattering."

While another commented: "High quality jeans as expected from Levi, fit is perfect."

And one review said: "The jeans arrived as estimated, in excellent packaging. They are true to size, length is as shown in the picture (I went for the 28L which is right above the ankle), fabric is not stretchy which is exactly what I wanted and they fit as a glove. I also like the buttons instead of a zipper closing. I wouldn't expect anything less from Levi's, anyway. Definitely recommend them."

Despite the low price point, Levi's jeans are a true investment buy as they're durable and last for years, developing a unique fading over time. Just make sure you don't wait around, we can see these selling out soon.

