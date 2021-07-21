8 summer buys we know Kate Middleton will be ordering in the big & Other Stories sale

Leanne Bayley
There's an & Other Stories summer sale and both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will be delighted as they are fans of the high-street store. Here are the summer buys we think will be in their virtual baskets...
It's no secret that & Other Stories has a regal following, both Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan are fans of the high-street brand and in the celebrity world it's a go-to store for the fash pack – just ask Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden.
Well, we have some good news, there's a sale happening right this second. You have to move at the speed of light, but we've gone through 1212 items and we think Kate Middleton will be adding these 8 items to her virtual basket...
The Duchess of Cambridge loves to shop at & Other Stories
A white dress of dreams
Kate loves a little white dress, and this regal number could be going straight in her closet.
White Dress, was £85, now £60, & Other Stories
A floaty midi skirt
You won't find a royal's wardrobe without a statement midi skirt in it. Fact.
Blue Printed Midi Skirt, was £65, now £39, & Other Stories
A va-va-voom black dress
Royal engagements often require the perfect LBD and it wouldn't surprise us if Kate added another to her collection.
Black Dress, was £75, now £57, & Other Stories
A statement blazer
Kate's a pro at nailing business chic, and it's all thanks to her statement blazers.
Pink Blazer, was £165, now £99, & Other Stories
A wrap dress
Royals and wrap dresses go together like Wimbledon and strawberries and if Kate were heading out to centre court we predict she'd chose a dress like this.
Floral Wrap Dress, was £75, now £54, & Other Stories
A bold floral dress
How many floral dresses does Kate own? We bet it's a lot - perhaps this will be the next one we'll see her in.
Floral Midi dress, was £95, now £62, & Other Stories
Polka dots
How irresistible is this polka dot number - if Kate doesn't buy it, we will.
Polka Dot Dress, was £95, now £52, & Other Stories
A bright coloured frock
If there's one lesson we can all take from royalty (Queen, we're looking at you!), you can never go wrong with a bright colour.
Green Floral Dress, was £75, now £41, & Other Stories
