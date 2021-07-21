8 summer buys we know Kate Middleton will be ordering in the big & Other Stories sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's no secret that & Other Stories has a regal following, both Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan are fans of the high-street brand and in the celebrity world it's a go-to store for the fash pack – just ask Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden.

Well, we have some good news, there's a sale happening right this second. You have to move at the speed of light, but we've gone through 1212 items and we think Kate Middleton will be adding these 8 items to her virtual basket...

The Duchess of Cambridge loves to shop at & Other Stories

A white dress of dreams

Kate loves a little white dress, and this regal number could be going straight in her closet.

White Dress, was £85, now £60, & Other Stories

A floaty midi skirt

You won't find a royal's wardrobe without a statement midi skirt in it. Fact.

Blue Printed Midi Skirt, was £65, now £39, & Other Stories

A va-va-voom black dress

Royal engagements often require the perfect LBD and it wouldn't surprise us if Kate added another to her collection.

Black Dress, was £75, now £57, & Other Stories

A statement blazer

Kate's a pro at nailing business chic, and it's all thanks to her statement blazers.

Pink Blazer, was £165, now £99, & Other Stories

A wrap dress

Royals and wrap dresses go together like Wimbledon and strawberries and if Kate were heading out to centre court we predict she'd chose a dress like this.

Floral Wrap Dress, was £75, now £54, & Other Stories

A bold floral dress

How many floral dresses does Kate own? We bet it's a lot - perhaps this will be the next one we'll see her in.

Floral Midi dress, was £95, now £62, & Other Stories

Polka dots

How irresistible is this polka dot number - if Kate doesn't buy it, we will.

Polka Dot Dress, was £95, now £52, & Other Stories

A bright coloured frock

If there's one lesson we can all take from royalty (Queen, we're looking at you!), you can never go wrong with a bright colour.

Green Floral Dress, was £75, now £41, & Other Stories

