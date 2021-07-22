ASOS shoppers are obsessed with new designer-inspired £28 polka dot summer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When the 'it' dress of the summer is a £28 bargain beauty from ASOS, you sit up and take notice.

Case in point? This ASOS monochrome polka dot dress, being bought in its droves by our favourite stylish influencers and plastered all over Instagram. It's such perfection that it's had us wondering how the heck we’ve got through a summer without it.

It’s all over Insta, and we can see why; the voluminous shape is just what we want on these hot, sticky days and the polka dot print is a cute classic – it’s a wear anywhere beauty. It's so popular it keeps selling out and being restocked, so if you're going to add this dress to your wardrobe, you better think fast!

Trapeze polka dot maxi dress, £28, ASOS

Trust ASOS to come up with trumps with a summer designer-inspired dress that is top notch in terms of wearability. What sets ASOS’ polka dot dress apart from the others is the wider straps - perfect for those of us who need to wear a bra.

Mini trapeze polka dot dress, £25, ASOS

There’s also a mini version, if maxi dresses aren’t for you – but you’ll have to be quick, as there’s only a few sizes available.

Beige trapeze polka dot dress, £28, ASOS

And a beige colourway, featuring white polka dots instead of black.

If you're looking for inspiration on how to wear yours, just look to Instagram – influencers have been wearing theirs with chunky dad sandals, over a black or white T-shirt or dressed up for a wedding with a black blazer and putty pink heels. Come winter, layer over a lightweight knit or roll neck and add tights to keep you cosy.

Yep, we’re calling it – this is the dress of the summer.

