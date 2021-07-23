This swimsuit has more than 400 five-star reviews on Nordstrom - and it's always selling out

Looking for a flattering and stylish swimsuit to see you through the summer? We think we've found just the thing at Nordstrom.

The Island Goddess one-piece by La Blanca has a delicate and simple design that's so figure-flattering on every body shape. It features adjustable straps, removable padded cups, high cut sides and shirring around the middle to give the illusion of a slimmer waist.

Available in a range of sizes from a US 2 to a US 16, it also comes in several different colours. So whether you like your swimsuits in sleek black or sunshine yellow, there's something to suit everyone.

La Blanca Island Goddess swimsuit in black, $79.00/£59.48, Nordstrom

La Blanca Island Goddess swimsuit in yellow, $79.00/£59.48, Nordstrom

Customers of all sizes are loving the La Blanca one-piece and it has over 400 five-star reviews to date. One says: "I love this suit! It has great coverage without feeling like a pair of spanx. It's a soft, comfy fit. I put it on and for the first time since my early 20's (I'm 34 now and recently had a baby) I felt beautiful in a bathing suit! I want one in every color!"

While another commented: "I had two concerns when purchasing this suit - as a 32F I typically look for suits that are sold by cup size and I also tend to buy swimsuits with a pattern, hoping that will provide camouflage. Quite surprisingly this suit was both flattering and supportive. Even without an underwire of molded cups it kept everything in place."

And another wrote: "This swimsuit is the most flattering I’ve ever worn. I’m 5’2 105 pounds and a AA Cup. It adds enough curve in all the right places and the tummy draping looks stylish."

A chic and timeless one-piece that will last season after season? Take us to the checkout.

