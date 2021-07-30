9 best raincoats to make sure your summer staycation goes without a hitch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’re all keeping our fingers and toes crossed for glorious sunshine this summer when we’re off on out staycations – but I don’t need to tell you that the British weather is incredibly fickle.

So just as you’ve got yourself a boss beach tent, seaside essentials, and your sun cream sorted – you really need to have a raincoat ready to throw in your suitcase – just in case!

We’ve rounded up some of the most stylish waterproof raincoats and rain jackets for you to choose from – because the fun needn’t stop just because there’s a downpour!

Leopard print packable raincoat, £59.99, Joules

Brand new for this season, Joules’ cute raincoat is just purr-fect for leopard print lovers. It also packs down into a storage bag so you can throw it in a handbag if the weather looks changeable.

Hunter womens original rain coat in yellow, £135, ASOS

Hunter are famed for their wellington boots, but they also make top waterproof jackets too. Yellow is the classic raincoat colour but Hunter have given it a modern twist, incorporating see through panels that look so stylish.

The renew anorak, £93, Everlane

The baby blue colour of this anorac is just dreamy and the cut is so flattering. It features a spacious hood, a double-zip front, easy snap closures, a high-low dolphin hem, and a hidden drawcord so that you can wear it loose or cinch it tight for a more defined look. And it has eco credentials - it's made from 100% recycled materials derived from 14 plastic water bottles.

Oversized rain parka, £135, Arket

Well this is a little bit special! Who knew that raincoats could be so chic? If you treat yourself to this, you’ll almost be wishing for rain!

ASOS design rain bomber jacket in camel, £18, ASOS

Yes, you can get waterproof bomber jackets. This ASOS number is an absolute bargain and the colour goes with everything.

Polka dot rain poncho, £19.99, Amazon

If you don’t want to get a full-on coat and just want a poncho to stow away just in case, Amazon’s top-rated model comes in a variety of cute prints and it won’t break the bank.

Swiftly packable raincoat, £155, Sweaty Betty

Oversize coat fans would love this. We would so buy it if Glastonbury was on this year! It’s ultra lightweight and the batwing sleeves allow you to move around freely. It’s packs away into its front pocket, quick as a flash.

Rubber funnel neck raincoat, £59.99, M&S

This stylish parka comes in navy or beige and the regular fit means there’s plenty of room for layering. The hood has drawstrings for a snug fit, so your hair will stay perfectly dray if there’s a sudden downpour

Rains waterproof cape in black, £89, ASOS

This is such a great idea – a cute cape you can throw on, whatever your outfit. Rains is the top dog when it comes to quality and stylish rainwear, and this one is selling fast, so don’t delay if you want one.

