The £12.99 Amazon sliders Love Island fans are going crazy for

Love Island fans are snapping up these pillow sliders, which are absolute bargain at just 12.99. The Yeezy slider dupes are the perfect summer shoe and perfect for lounging at home too
If you’re as obsessed with Love Island as we are, you must have noticed the super comfy-looking pillow sliders worn by the likes of Mary Bedford, Clarisse Juliette and Lillie Haynes.
The Casa Amor ladies all love the shoes – which are actually dupes of Kanye West’s long sold-out Yeezy sliders, which were a collab with Adidas.
Ultra-soft pillow slides, £12.99, Amazon
The Amazon version is an absolute steal at only £12.99 – and available in a range of neutral and autumnal shades, including foliage green, olive green, white, beige. Black and yellow.
The original Yeezy slides went on sale for $55 but quickly sold out, with celeb fans including Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Molly-Mae Hague rocking them.
There are some pairs available on Farfetch going for as much as eye-watering £929 if you really do want the real deal – but with dupes this good, we’ll be sticking with the Amazon version.
Rubber ribbed sole sliders (available in nine different colours), from £13, PrettyLittleThing
If you’re after a different colour – for an extra penny - Pretty Little Thing have the same model in blue, red, pink and a rainbow of other colours – but hurry if you want a pair. Shoppers are snapping them up at lightning speed and several of the sizes are already sold out!
