The £12.99 Amazon sliders Love Island fans are going crazy for

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re as obsessed with Love Island as we are, you must have noticed the super comfy-looking pillow sliders worn by the likes of Mary Bedford, Clarisse Juliette and Lillie Haynes.

The Casa Amor ladies all love the shoes – which are actually dupes of Kanye West’s long sold-out Yeezy sliders, which were a collab with Adidas.

RELATED: 14 best Love Island gift ideas for the ultimate fan: From the NEW water bottle for 2021 to the summer party essentials

Ultra-soft pillow slides, £12.99, Amazon

The Amazon version is an absolute steal at only £12.99 – and available in a range of neutral and autumnal shades, including foliage green, olive green, white, beige. Black and yellow.

The original Yeezy slides went on sale for $55 but quickly sold out, with celeb fans including Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Molly-Mae Hague rocking them.

There are some pairs available on Farfetch going for as much as eye-watering £929 if you really do want the real deal – but with dupes this good, we’ll be sticking with the Amazon version.

MORE: 6 Love Island style villas to rent with your besties next summer

Rubber ribbed sole sliders (available in nine different colours), from £13, PrettyLittleThing

If you’re after a different colour – for an extra penny - Pretty Little Thing have the same model in blue, red, pink and a rainbow of other colours – but hurry if you want a pair. Shoppers are snapping them up at lightning speed and several of the sizes are already sold out!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.