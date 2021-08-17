This floral designer-inspired maxi dress is trending right now - and yes - it has pockets

Hollie Brotherton
Boden's new collection floral maxi dress is your new summer wardrobe staple. Shop it now before it sells out.
You know those summer dresses you see and instantly know you need them hanging in your wardrobe? That's how we feel about this Boden number.
The floral printed maxi features a slim-fitting body with a multi-tiered skirt and gathered-cuff sleeves for a cut that's comfortable and so flattering. It's made from soft cotton, is fully lined and most importantly, it even has side seam pockets to carry your essentials. It's a very similar style to Rixo's sell-out maxis but for a fraction of the price.
Floral maxi dress in cherry red, £130, Boden
We love it worn with strappy red heels and a leather waist belt for a summer holiday evening look. It would also make the perfect transitional piece paired with a leather jacket when autumn arrives.
One customer who was lucky enough to already get their hands on the dress commented: "I saw this dress online and instantly fell in love with it! It certainly did not disappoint. It is so pretty and as soon as I tried it on I did not want to take it off! I will wear it with a belt, denim jacket and trainers but it can be dressed up nicely too for work. It will also be versatile going into the colder seasons with boots. I love it!"
Floral maxi dress in pebble grey, £130, Boden
The maxi is available in sizes 6-22 and also comes in cobble grey. Both colourways have the same gorgeous print - just don't judge us if we order both...
