This floral designer-inspired maxi dress is trending right now - and yes - it has pockets

You know those summer dresses you see and instantly know you need them hanging in your wardrobe? That's how we feel about this Boden number.

RELATED: Kate Garraway looks radiant in rainbow dress on GMB – and we're in love

The floral printed maxi features a slim-fitting body with a multi-tiered skirt and gathered-cuff sleeves for a cut that's comfortable and so flattering. It's made from soft cotton, is fully lined and most importantly, it even has side seam pockets to carry your essentials. It's a very similar style to Rixo's sell-out maxis but for a fraction of the price.

Floral maxi dress in cherry red, £130, Boden

We love it worn with strappy red heels and a leather waist belt for a summer holiday evening look. It would also make the perfect transitional piece paired with a leather jacket when autumn arrives.

One customer who was lucky enough to already get their hands on the dress commented: "I saw this dress online and instantly fell in love with it! It certainly did not disappoint. It is so pretty and as soon as I tried it on I did not want to take it off! I will wear it with a belt, denim jacket and trainers but it can be dressed up nicely too for work. It will also be versatile going into the colder seasons with boots. I love it!"

Floral maxi dress in pebble grey, £130, Boden

The maxi is available in sizes 6-22 and also comes in cobble grey. Both colourways have the same gorgeous print - just don't judge us if we order both...

MORE: Wedding guest outfit ideas for summer 2021: From floral dresses to chic jumpsuits and pastel suits

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.