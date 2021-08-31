Stop everything! ASOS has a huge Labor Day Sale on right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

We love a good sale (who doesn’t?!), so we were positively thrilled when ASOS kicked off its major Labor Day Weekend sale and marked down everything on the site.

Yes, everything.

Everything on ASOS is 25% off if you spend $100 and use the code NATIONAL25

From now until September 3rd, you’ll be able to get the strappy heels, booties, sunglasses, end-of-summer dresses, back-to-school essentials, and more for 25% off if you spend $100 and use the code NATIONAL25.

The discount counts for sale items too (and there are a ton), so it’s a great opportunity to stock up on the things you’ve had your eyes on, and score huge deals while you’re at it, including on a dupe of Meghan Markle's Stella McCartney wedding reception dress.

Meghan Markle stunned at her wedding reception in a dazzling Stella McCartney gown - and ASOS has a similar version

Bridal

Channel Meghan Markle on your special day at a discount in a white halter wedding dress that looks similar to the one she wore at her wedding reception after tying the knot with Prince Harry.

Although wedding dresses can run in the thousands, ASOS has many styles available for less than $400, like the one below.

ASOS Ottilie halter embroidered wedding dress with fishtail, $256.00, ASOS

Dresses for end of summer and fall

If you have a thing for casual dresses you can wear in the office, working from home, or for brunch or dinner, take a peek at ASOS’ dress selection. We found two that we love - a black figure-flattering wrap dress that gave us total Victoria Beckham vibes and a khaki slip dress reminiscent of a look Zoe Kravitz wore during a recent outing with Channing Tatum (slip dresses are all the rage right now).

ASOS DESIGN cowl neck midi dress, $62.00, ASOS

ASOS DESIGN linen cami maxi dress in khaki, $32.00, ASOS

Statement Accessories

Whether you’re in the market for an on-trend bucket hat, oversized shades a la Jennifer Lopez’s signature glam frames, or a new handbag, there are hundreds of styles to choose from.

On-Trend Shoes you can't miss

One of the big trends of late summer that can still work as a transitional shoe for early fall is quilted mules, particularly those in darker hues. Scoop up a pair of those, Birkenstock style sandals to wrap up the season, and/or boots and booties for fall too at a big discount.

Z_Code_Z Exclusive Rae vegan woven heeled mules in black, $38, ASOS

Nike and Adidas Athleisure Wear and Sneakers

If you need to stock up on athleisure gear and sneakers, Nike and Adidas looks have been marked down at least 50% off. And you’ll get an additional 25% off on top of that if you spend at least $100.

Nike Running Escape Run Lunar New Year sneakers in pink, $75, Adidas

Major Deals for Men

Guys can rack up on markdowns too, with a ton of deals on shoes, tops, and pants they can wear to school, work, or casual outings.

