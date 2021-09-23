Molly-Mae's latest Pretty Little Thing drop is giving us major SKIMS vibes and we want it all

With her huge social media presence and multiple businesses, Molly-Mae Hague is pretty much the UK's answer to Kim Kardashian. Now the former Love Island star has dropped new pieces in her latest Pretty Little Thing collection that look just like Kim's SKIMS loungewear, and we're not mad about it.

First up we have this taupe rib long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings. The colour and cut are very Kardashian-esque, but at £17 and £18 respectively, they're a fraction of the price of SKIMS. Molly-Mae models the pieces herself on the PLT website, pairing the co-ord with white Nikes and super glowy makeup, and they went straight into our baskets.

Taupe seamless sports top, £17, and matching leggings, £18, Pretty Little Thing

Also in the collection is this green seamless sports bra. It has a cross-back design, scoop neckline and padding for extra shape and comfort. There are matching leggings in the same flattering rib material, too. Wear the co-ord to your next gym class, as loungewear, or out and about teamed with a puffer and chunky trainers in true Molly-Mae style.

Green seamless padded sports bra, £13, and matching leggings, £15, Pretty Little Thing

Want the real deal? You can shop all of the latest SKIMS pieces on the official website, where you'll find shapewear and loungewear, including Kim's new Teddy collection that's perfect for the new season. Or head over to Selfridges and Net-A-Porter where the collections are also stocked.

