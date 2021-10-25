Carrie Bradshaw's famous Fendi bag looks just like this River Island number

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sarah Jessica Parker's role as Carrie Bradshaw will forever stay in fashion fans' hearts forvermore. Seeing the blonde beauty reprise the character while filming And...Just Like That has reminded us (not that we forgot) just how incredible her wardrobe was.

From the Manolo Blahnik 'Hangisi' shoes, to corsages, tutus and newspaper dresses, Carrie's wardrobe is still instantly recognisable, years later.

WATCH: Sex and the City reboot release teaser trailer

It's great to see SJP bring back some of Carrie's most iconic pieces for the new reboot, and we almost did a jig at our desks when we spotted the star carrying her famed Fendi 'Baguette' in August.

The purple sequin number will go down in history. Die-hard fans will remember the iconic scene when Carrie is mugged in series three. When the thief demands she hands over her 'bag', she corrects him: "It's a Baguette!"

SJP was recently seen filming with the Fendi bag of dreams

The Italian fashion house has relaunched the world's very first 'It' bag, though we think SJP's number is vintage as they don't make this exact style anymore.

Get the look!

Purple Sequin Shoulder Bag, £28 / $52 River Island

No need to worry about that though, ladies! We've found a fabulous dupe, and it's from high street store River Island.

Pre-owned fashion shop Vestiaire Collective has a wonderful selection of vintage Fendi bags

The 'Purple Sequin Shoulder Bag' costs just £28 and features the gold RI branded hardware, detachable shoulder strap and a front flap closure. It's a dead ringer for Carrie's iconic arm candy. It's currently in stock, but at that price, we predict a sellout...

Sex and the City fans actually don't have long to wait at all to see And... Just Like That on their TV screens. The reboot which everyone has been obsessing over will premiere on US streaming service HBO Max in December. Eeeek!

According to the official synopsis, the new series will pick up where Sex and the City 2 left off and "follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

