40 best Black Friday 2021 fashion deals you need to know about

This is not a drill – Black Friday is imminent, have you got 26 November marked in your diary? There's no better day to shop till you drop and the deals continue right through until Cyber Monday on 29 November.

If your winter wardrobe needs an upgrade, or if you're looking for a stylish Christmas gift then Black Friday has you covered. Well, now's the time to strike - most of the top fashion and designer brands take part and there are great discounts to be had – sometimes as much as up to 50% off. Read on to find out what you should be adding to basket this year!

ASOS BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

While ASOS is yet to reveal this year's juiciest deals, the brand is already offering up to 70% off big-name brands – just go to Outlet. Whether you need new loungewear, a winter coat, new shoes or well, anything really...now's the time to get shopping!

As for the big day, ASOS has revealed that the 2021 Black Friday sales will include Adidas hoodies, The North Face jackets, Topshop dresses, Polo Ralph Lauren jumpers and of course goodies from homegrown labels like ASOS DESIGN, ASOS 4505 and ASOS Luxe.

KATE SPADE BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

You can save when you shop at Kate Spade – beloved by both the Duchess of Cambridge and sis Pippa Middleton. Last year the label offered 25% off everything and 50% off select styles, plus you could use an extra 25% off handbags by using a special code – we're praying for the same deals this year! In the meantime check out the sale section for your new favourite accessories.

Ladybug Dots Large Tote Bag, was £225 NOW £154, Kate Spade

H&M BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

H&M's biggest Black Friday deal of 2020 offered 20% off everything online. Just remember, prices might look the same on site but your discount is automatically added in basket.

MARKS & SPENCER BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Although M&S don't officially take part in Black Friday, the iconic brand has served up some amazing discounts for shoppers which you can snap up in the meantime.

ASTRID & MIYU BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

London-based jewellery brand Astrid & Miyu have offered a generous discount of 25% off all products in previous years, plus they often donate profits from orders to charity. We're hoping their celestial-inspired hoops are included in the Black Friday sale!

Cosmic Dome Hoops in Gold, £69, Astrid & Miyu

SMYTHSON BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Need a new handbag this winter? The Smythson Black Friday sale is always epic! Keep an eye out for wallets, bags, purses and some of the chicest keychains you've ever seen, at a reduced price of course.

JOANIE BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Whether it's a Christmas jumper, stylish dress or loungewear that you're after, Joanie has you covered. In previous years shoppers have marvelled at the 40% discount, and if we're lucky, this Black Friday we'll hopefully see the same bargains! Feeling impatient? The Clearance section is not to be missed.

HUNTER BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Treat yourself to a pair of Hunter wellington boots in their brilliant Black Friday sale. The brand typically offers discounts across women's, men's, kids and accessories. They're royally approved too, as both Meghan Markle and the Cambridge children own a pair. Top tip – check out the sales right now for up to 40% off all-weather boots, outerwear and more.

Women's Butterfly Camo Print Chelsea Boots, was £100, NOW £70, Hunter

BOOHOO BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Last year Boohoo offered an incredible 90% off everything – and next day delivery for only £1, so keep an eye on the brand's website. But for right now, shop the sale section for 50% off seasonal must-haves.

MISSGUIDED BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

You can always count on Missguided for a good deal! In 2020 we saw up to 80% off everything for Black Friday. Until then, there are plenty of discounts to browse right now on site.

PRETTY LITTLE THING BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Black Friday at Pretty Little Thing is absolutely insane! Last year the brand had discounts of up to 99% off everything, which meant that you could pick up a range of pieces for a matter of pence! They have a great selection of Festive jumpers too, so make sure you get yours for Christmas jumper day, December 10.

Christmas Cheer Jumper, £20, PrettyLittleThing

HARVEY NICHOLS BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

The luxe retailer usually offers up to 40% off selected items across its entire site! That includes Barbour jackets, Canada Goose coats and plenty of designer handbags and shoes too. While there doesn't seem to be any offers on just yet, for a limited time only Harvey Nichols is offering free delivery on orders over £150.

THE OUTNET BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Designer clothes at discounted prices can never be a bad thing, and The Outnet is one of the best places to shop for fancy threads on Black Friday.

ALLSAINTS BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

All Saints is keeping tight-lipped about this year's discounts, but if you sign up to their mailing list you can be one of the first to hear about the label's upcoming offers. Plus, you'll get updates on new arrivals, future sales and seasonal campaigns. Right now, you can get free delivery on orders over £150 – maybe it's finally time that you invest in one of All Saints' iconic leather jackets!

Dalby Leather Biker Jacket, £299, AllSaints

URBAN OUTFITTERS BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

This year, Urban Outfitters has announced that there will be sales across labels such as Champion and FILA on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday but while you wait, it's worth browsing the sales section.

GUESS BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Guess has previously boasted a discount of 30% off sitewide for the whole of Black Friday week. Your discount will be automatically calculated as you go adding to basket.

MANGO BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Looky here, fashion fans: Mango always serves up a great Black Friday deal - last year it was 50% off thousands of items until 29 November. The Promotions section is also worth a peek, you can get everything from ankle boots to knitwear, dresses and high waisted jeans right now – no need to wait for a discount!

Floral Dress, was £35.99 NOW £29.99, Mango

NET-A-PORTER BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Another great one for designer threads - Net-A-Porter stocks a number of big names, including Gucci, Valentino, Victoria Beckham, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and more so bookmark the site for a chance to shop select items at a reduced price.

RIVER ISLAND BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

River Island's Black Friday sale is not to be missed! Taking place both online and in-stores, you can bag a bargain on everything from coats, jackets, dresses, knitwear, tops, shoes and boots on November 26.

WHISTLES BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Back in 2020, for the whole of cyber week, there was 25% off everything at Whistles. And if that's not enough to tempt you there's already a stylish sale section to browse.

Trapeze Dress, was £129 NOW £89, Whistles

SELFRIDGES BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Although Selfridges doesn't technically take part in Black Friday, it often hosts a Christmas Comes Early sale around the same time period, with 20% off across kids, men's and womenswear, jewellery, beauty and homeware. Of course many designer brands are featured, including Stella McCartney, Chloe, Micheal Kors and Missoma.

ZARA BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

When it comes to Zara's Black Friday sale make sure you're speedy to grab a bargain, items sell out fast! We're hoping the brand offers discounts of up to 40% off like it did last year.

GAP BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

This is a good one - GAP's Black Friday sale typically nets you 50% off everything and free delivery when you spend £25 or over. Fingers crossed for a similar discount this November!

Recycled Quilted Jacket, was £84.95 NOW £39.99, Gap

WATCHES BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

If you're looking to treat yourself - or a loved one for Christmas - to a brand new beaut watch, you better bookmark Watchshop, AVI-8 and Watches2U.

UGG BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Shop incredible UGG deals taking place over Black Friday weekend – Chelsea boots, classic boots, leather boots, and more stunning styles will be included.

SWAROVSKI BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

While we wait for Swarovski's Black Friday sale, we're browsing the brand's stunning selection of watches. Remember, last year Swarovski offered 50% off selected watches.

Rose Gold Eternal Watch, £330, Swarovski

BLACKBOUGH SWIM BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Although right now might not seem like the obvious time to stock up on swimwear, Blackbough's styles are some of the most flattering you can find online and well worth sale shopping this Black Friday. Plus they have some lovely loungewear too - especially if you're into tie die (isn't everyone?)

VERY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Shoppers can get some great deals at Very, not just fashion but tech, beauty and homeware too. And yes, there are several pieces from the Michelle Keegan range included.

Michelle Keegan Faux Fur Lined Short Parka Coat, was £85 now £68, Very

SWEATY BETTY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Need some new leggings or workout gear? Sweaty Betty already has a number of offers on right now so we've got high expectations for Black Friday.

NASTYGAL BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

There's always some great bargains to be had at Nasty Gal for Black Friday - last year it was 60% off everything apart from beauty and sale items! Well worth a look.

MONSOON BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Black Friday is back at Monsoon this year! Whether you're looking for a new coat, sweet stocking fillers for the kids or some new casualwear, you'll be able to get it at a cut-price. There's even a mid-season sale on right now, with 60% off all sale styles.

Red Frill Dress, was £65 NOW £26, Monsoon

MONICA VINADER BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Royal-approved jewellers Monica Vinader kicked off Black Friday 2020 with 25% off absolutely everything until December 2. We reckon Kate Middleton will be browsing this year's sale for her favourite earrings.

KURT GEIGER BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Kurt Geiger offered 25% off absolutely everything in last year's Black Friday sale – including their brand new luxe sparkly face masks (let's face it, we won’t be ditching them anytime soon, will we?) And aside from that there's a huge sale on right now with heeled boots, mules and trainers.

PANDORA BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

If you've been coveting one of Pandora's iconic charm bracelets then get ready. The brand normally launches its fab Black Friday sale with 20% off most items. Until then, you can buy a Pandora Moments bracelet and two charms from a selection for just £99 – saving over 20%.

Pandora Set, £99, Pandora

FRENCH CONNECTION BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Black Friday at French connection usually means 30% off everything full price with the exception of homeware.

MISSOMA BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

The jewellery brand's Black Friday sale has given shoppers 25% off everything sitewide in previous years for the whole of Cyber Week.

LK BENNETT BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Black Friday is a go at LK Bennett, and there's also a wide selection of clothing and accessories on sale.

Blue and Cream Houndstooth Dress, was £279 NOW £195, LK Bennett

CULTUREVILLE BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

If you're looking to support a fab Black-owned fashion brand this Black Friday then Cultureville are serving up some good bargains.

TAYLOR MORRIS BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Beloved by the likes of Holly Willoughby and Kourtney Kardashian, Taylor Morris is known for having great offerings over Black Friday weekend. There's also an outlet so you can steal Holly's style today!

JOULES BLACK FRIDAY DEAL PREDICTIONS

Last year Joules had discounts of up to 60% off everything for Black Friday.

Costello Wool Blend Checked Coat, was £159 NOW £86.95, Joules

