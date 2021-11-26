Marks & Spencer’s Black Friday sale is HERE! And it might be the best one yet

Summary: We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday mania is here, and there are great deals splashed across the web – but your first port of call for the shopping bonanza should be Marks & Spencer!

Though they don't strictly call their winter sale Black Friday, the retail giant has slashed prices, giving us tempting M&S offers on everything from fashion to homeware and everywhere in between. There’s 20% off a whole range of items, plus further deals netting you up to 50% off in individual sections.. We’ve rounded up the top picks, so keep scrolling

Marks & Spencer Black Friday womenswear deals

If you need a new coat to bundle up in or are looking for a great winter jumper, you'll definitely find something you love in the Marks & Spencer Black Friday womenswear sale. There’s 30% off selected brands, plus 30% off selected Jigsaw and 50% off selected watches.

Nobody's Child knitted funnel neck top, was £37, now £11, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer Black Friday beauty deals

If you’re Christmas shopping for a beauty addict, or just wanting to stock up on your own supplies, take advantage of M&S’s Black Friday beauty offers – 20% off brands including L’Occitane, Apothecary, Pixi and Neals’s Yard.

L'Occitane Almosd Discovery Collection, was £21 now £16.80, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer Black Friday lingerie deals

If you're looking to restock your underwear drawer, deals up for grabs include 30% off selected knickers and 30% off selected sleep and sports bras.

Marks & Spencer Homeware deals

If you’re looking to spruce up your home ahead of receiving visitors over the festive season – or even if you want to stock up for a 2022 spring makeover, there are some great deals in M&S’s homeware section. There’s up to 40% off selected homeware 50% off lighting and more deals on everything from bedding to bathroom accessories. Get involved!

Exposed bulb curved floor lamp, was £100 now £50, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer Black Friday toy deals

If you have a baby or toddler on your Christmas list, you'll want to take advantage of this offer - 20% off selected Early Learning Centre toys.

