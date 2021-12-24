Marks & Spencer's Boxing Day sale has started! Huge discounts on almost everything

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Marks and Spencer has kickstarted its Boxing Day sale early this year - not that we are complaining. M&S's early Christmas sale hits online on Christmas Eve, which is of course 24 December, and will be available to shop in stores after Christmas on 27 December.

The M&S sale will see select items across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, as well as home and beauty reduced by up to 50%, which is one unmissable discount.

Whether you are looking to upgrade your wardrobe, treat yourself to a pamper, give your home a makeover, or get some very last minute Christmas gifts, there are plenty of items up for sale.

And for those who are on a budget, or need inspiration, we have you covered, as we have compiled the best deals on must have items, across all categories, you simply won’t want to miss.

If that wasn’t enough M&S is also offering contact-free delivery, as well as free click and collect to your nearest store - could your shopping spree be any more stress-free?

M&S fashion sale

Leather Hiker Lace Up Ankle Boots, £38 (Was £65), M&S

Fleece Animal Print Short Dressing Gown, £11 (Was £15), M&S

Pure Cotton Pique Polo Shirt, £10 (Was £15), M&S

Loungewear Bottoms, £14 (Was £19.50), M&S

M&S home sale

Velvet Tiger Cushion, £6.50 (Was £15), M&S

French Bulldog Mug, £4 (Was £6), M&S

Percy Pig™ Fleece Throw, £5 (Was £12.50), M&S

M&S beauty sale

Your Moment of Tranquillity Gift Set, £7.50 (Was £15), M&S

Island Sunset Eau de Toilette, £10 (Was £16), M&S

