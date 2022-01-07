Marks & Spencer's January sale is go! Huge discounts on almost everything

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Great news for Marks and Spencer fans to start the year - their January sale is underway - and it might just be their best yet. The M&S sale has select items across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, as well as home and beauty reduced by up to 50%, which is one unmissable discount.

Whether you are looking to upgrade your wardrobe, treat yourself to a pamper, or give your home a makeover in 2022, there are plenty of items up for sale.

And for those who are on a budget, or need inspiration, we have you covered, as we have compiled the best deals on must-have items, across all categories, you simply won’t want to miss.

Delivery is free if you spend over £50, plus If that wasn’t enough M&S is also offering contact-free delivery, as well as free click and collect to your nearest store - could your shopping spree be any more stress-free?

M&S fashion sale

Leather Hiker Lace Up Ankle Boots, £45.50 (Was £65), M&S

AUTOGRAPH Satin Printed Angel Sleeve Kimono Top, £20 (Was £49.50), M&S

Supersoft Loungewear Sweatshirt, £9 (Was £25), M&S

M&S Kids sale

Girls' Cotton Rich School Cardigan (3-16) other colours available, £6 (Was £10), M&S

Kids' Leather Freshfeet School Shoes (13 Small - 7 Large), £20 (Was £34), M&S

M&S home sale

Lexington mirror with shelf, £30 (Was £89), M&S

Nord Office Chair, £99.50 (Was £199), M&S

M&S beauty sale

CONTENT 10 Eau De Toilette 100ml, £5 (Was £12.50), M&S

DIEGO DALLA PALMA Make a Party Eyeshadow Palette, £23.80 (Was £34), M&S

