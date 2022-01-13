This animal print Marks & Spencer dress is going to be the dress of the season

Looking for your hero dress for the new season? Call off the search - we’ve found it! Where, you may ask? Among the new arrivals at none other than Marks and Spencer!

SHOP: 20 best women's puffer jackets for those colder days

MORE: 11 wardrobe staples for January 2022: The essentials according to a fashion stylist

Their Animal Print Tie Neck Midi waisted dress jumped straight off the page when we saw it. It’s super flattering and it combines three major new trends for 2022. Animal print? Check. Green? Check. Elasticated waist? Check! It really is a no-brainer, if you ask us.

Animal Print Tie Neck Midi waisted dress, £39.95, M&S

It’s available in short, regular and long sizes, in sizes six to 24. And it’s a wallet-friendly £39.95. It’s great styled with chunky boots or trainers, and it could easily see you through to the warmer months with some strappy sandals.

You’d be hard pressed to find a more flattering silhouette thanks to the elasticated waist, tiered skirt, and the long blouson sleeves. We love that they’ve added a ruffle edge to the tie neck and cuffs for a playful feel.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby's polka dot dress could be from Pretty Woman - and fans are in meltdown

SHOP: 10 discounted wedding dresses in the January sales 2022: From ASOS to Coast

If you do want to snap it up, we’d recommend you don’t hand about as the most popular sizes will soon sell out. Oh and if green is really not your thing then it’s also available in a vibrant blue mix. Get involved!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.