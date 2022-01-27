7 super subtle leopard print dresses inspired by Kate Middleton

As per usual, the Duchess of Cambridge wowed in her latest outfit while out visiting mental health charity Shout. Always looking elegant and sophisticated, a midi dress and knee-high boots is a regular go-to outfit for the royal, but there was a daring twist this time.

READ: Kate Middleton surprises in leopard print and £10 ASOS accessory

Kate's dress looked like a standard royal outfit at first, with its long-sleeves, a high-neck and loose-fitting cut, but upon closer inspection, it's actually leopard print! And that makes us love it even more. Leopard print has come in and out of fashion more times than we can even count, but it has been spotted among the blue bloods on a number of occasions.

The royals love a leopard print look

Her Majesty, The Queen, wore a leopard print coat way back in November 1952, Princess Diana sported a leopard swimsuit and matching skirt in the Virgin Islands in April 1990, and Kate has been spotted in the print a couple of times throughout the years. But it's definitely rarer than the standard block colours and florals we're so used to seeing our royal ladies in.

So, it's official, leopard print is back in. But, not in the standard way we're so used to seeing. It's time for the bold print to be toned down, accentuating the piece rather than being the star of the show. So expect darker colours, smaller patterns and more subtle spots. As much as we love Kate's dress, it's old season from Derek Lam 10 Crosby, meaning it's near impossible to get our hands on right now. So we've found the best high-street dupes to buy.

For a royal approved look style with dark brown or black knee-high boots, simple gold jewellery and a belt for that extra waist cinching.

Whistles Wild Leopard Print High Neck Jersey Dress, Green/Multi, £99, John Lewis

READ: Royal style watch: From Kate Middleton's first outing of 2022 to Sophie Wessex's birthday

MORE: Kate Middleton's £85 earrings have a special story - did you spot them?

Burgundy Leopard Print Belted Tiered Midi Shirt Dress, £25.99, New Look

Leopard Flocked Rib Midi Dress, Was £69, now £55.20, Warehouse

Sosandar Animal Print Faux Wrap Midi Dress, £69, Next

Marsden Dress Green Leopard Print, £225, Wolf and Badger

Liquorish midi shirt dress in print, £36, ASOS

Leopard Print Woven Midi Shirt Dress, Was £85, now £68, Karen Millen

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.