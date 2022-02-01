9 gorgeous Valentine’s jewellery gifts from royal-approved brand Monica Vinader

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A jewellery brand that comes complete with the royal seal of approval, we’d love to unwrap a gift from Monica Vinader this Valentine’s Day – or Galentine’s Day! Known for its timelessly chic collection of rings, bracelets, earrings and pendants, the brand has unveiled some elegant new items just in time to spoil your sweetheart – or yourself.

Kate Middleton has been spotted in her green Siren earrings as well as a silver Riva necklace and earring set, while Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has worn the gold Linear Solo Friendship Diamond Bracelet from Monica Vinader. Steal their royal style with our selection of dazzling pieces to give or receive…

Shop the Monica Vinader Valentine's collection

Diamond Essential Ring, £125, Monica Vinader

A shimmering ethically-sourced, hand cut solitare diamond sits atop this 18ct gold vermeil ring, also available in rose gold and silver. Making a simple statement, gift it as a symbol of your eternal love.

Nura Pearl Wire Earrings, £125, Monica Vinader

Representing serenity and loyalty, pearls would make a fitting present this Valentine’s Day. This pair of earrings uses Keshi pearls to give all-over shine and would combine beautifully with their matching necklace.

Fiji Gem Diamond Chain Bracelet, £295, Monica Vinader

Sure to be adored by the lucky recipient this Valentine’s Day, this diamond studded bracelet is also engravable on the reverse of the curved bar – so why not add a secret message that stays just between you?

Talisman Pendant Necklace Set, £145, Monica Vinader

Featuring an 18ct gold plated vermeil Talisman heart pendant on an 18ct fine beaded chain, this set was designed to allow the owner to keep love and positivity close to them. Add a bespoke engraving on the Talisman for a thoughtful touch.

Diamond Essential Bracelet, £150, Monica Vinader

A great suits-all option if you’re struggling to choose a gift, this dainty bracelet features an adjustable slider fastening on the delicate chain, topped with a sparkling hand cut solitaire diamond.

Skinny Eternity Ring, £275, Monica Vinader

A strong statement of your love, Valentine’s Day spells the perfect occasion to gift an eternity or promise ring. This design would definitely delight – with an 18ct gold plated vermeil band studded with white diamond, ethically-sourced stones. The band is also available in rose gold or silver.

Corda Fine Chain Friendship Bracelet, £100, Monica Vinader

One of the brand’s signature pieces, a friendship bracelet would make a fitting gift to celebrate your bestie this Galentine’s Day. With a delicately twisted gold design, this version is inspired by the nautical rope chains and warm sunsets of the Mediterranean – why not gift it then plan a holiday there together?

Layered Alta, Beaded and Flat Curb Chain Necklace Set, £390, Monica Vinader

A present with multiple ways to wear, this set contains three of the brand’s bestselling gold necklaces, perfect for layering up or worn separately on laid back days. Chains never go out of style and your lucky recipient can choose her favourite, whether choker, chunky or more classic, each time she wears one of these.

Riva Diamond Circle Stud Earrings, £140, Monica Vinader

Give a gift that glitters with these pavé studs, available in gleaming sterling silver, rose gold or gold. After all, diamonds are a girl’s best friend.

