February-sales

47 best February sales 2022: Lunar New Year deals & discounts from ASOS, Marks & Spencer & MORE!

Forget the January sales, it’s all about the February sales in 2022...

Missed out on the January sales? Don't panic, the shopping gods have answered our prayers and blessed us with deals continuing into this month! And they are still ridiculously good. From fashion and beauty to homeware and tech, here are our absolute favourite sales for February 2022... 

ASOS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

To celebrate the Luna New Year, you can take 20% off almost everything at ASOS today with the code: TAKE20.

SHOP ASOS SALE NOW

MARKS & SPENCER FEBRUARY SALES 2022

M&S's 2022 sale still has up to a huge 50% off. This includes womenswear, childrenswear, homes and men's.

SHOP M&S SALE NOW 

JOHN LEWIS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

John Lewis is offering exciting deals on selected brands, like 15% off Liz Earle, plus savings on AllSaints, Whistles and Jigsaw.

SHOP JOHN LEWIS SALE NOW

BOOTS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

There are some incredible February sales at Boots with big savings on gift sets, but you'll have to be quick, they're going fast!

SHOP BOOTS SALE NOW

boxing-day-sales-2020

HOBBS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Celebrity favourite Hobbs still has savings across womenswear, from gorgeous evening dresses to knitwear and coats.

SHOP HOBBS SALES NOW

CURRYS PC WORLD FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Shop up to 60% off thousands of products in the Currys PC World 2022 clearance sale. 

SHOP CURRYS PC WORLD SALE NOW

SELFRIDGES FEBRUARY SALES 2022

The big Selfridges New Year sale is still on! There are discounts across men's, women's, shoes, home and tech - with up to 50% off.

SHOP SELFRIDGES SALE NOW

COACH FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Looking for a designer splurge with up to 40% off? Take a look at the amazing deals at Coach, including some bestsellers. 

SHOP COACH SALE NOW

RIVER ISLAND FEBRUARY SALES 2022

The River Island 2022 sale is still on, so you can get those pieces you've been lusting after for less.

SHOP RIVER ISLAND NOW

MANGO FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Invest in key style pieces from Mango's first 2022 sale. Yes, it's still on!

SHOP MANGO SALE NOW

NET-A-PORTER FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Luxury website NET-A-PORTER now has an extra 20% off sale pieces across women's clothing, shoes, beauty, and accessories. You don't want to miss this.

SHOP NET-A-PORTER NOW

HARVEY NICHOLS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Treat yourself for less with up to 60% off luxury items in the Harvey Nichols sale.

SHOP HARVEY NICHOLS NOW

MATCHES FASHION FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Kate Middleton favourite Matches Fashion has so many amazing designer pieces still on sale.

SHOP MATCHES FASHION NOW

ASPINAL OF LONDON FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Aspinal of London's stunning pieces have now been reduced even further, with up to 70% off. Run!

SHOP ASPINAL DEALS NOW

GANNI FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Ganni's sale is still going strong, with savings across celeb-favourite pieces like leopard print dresses, floral blouses and loungewear.

SHOP GANNI SALE NOW

EBAY FEBRUARY SALES 2022

There are savings on brand outlet, including the likes of activewear, shoes, coats and more!

SHOP EBAY NOW

SHOEAHOLICS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Upgrade your shoe collection with up to 70% off the big names from Kurt Geiger to Aldo and UGG to Carvela. 

SHOP SHOEAHOLICS SALE NOW

CHARLOTTE TILBURY FEBRUARY SALES 2022

'You're in for a treat darling', there's up to 20% off Charlotte's truly iconic beauty kits.

SHOP CHARLOTTE TILBURY MAGICAL SAVINGS NOW

KATE SPADE FEBRUARY SALES 2022

There are still big savings at Kate Spade, one of Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and Holly Willoughby's favourite labels. 

SHOP KATE SPADE SALE NOW

LUISAVIAROMA FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Luisaviaroma has a dedicated sales section that's still full of dreamy designer pieces.

SHOP LUISAVIAROMA SALE NOW

MISSGUIDED FEBRUARY SALES 2022

For a limited time only, Missguided has 50% off everything with the code: ITSBACK.

SHOP MISSGUIDED NOW

LOOKFANTASTIC FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Lookfantastic should be on your radar right now - there's up to 50% off everything, plus an extra 5% off using the code: TAKE5.

SHOP LOOKFANTASTIC BEAUTY SALE

& OTHER STORIES FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Kate Middleton favourite & Other Stories has up to 70% off some of its most coveted pieces this February.

SHOP & OTHER STORIES NOW

LIBERTY FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Liberty's BIG 2022 sale is still on with up to 80% off womenswear, menswear, homeware and accessories. 

SHOP LIBERTY CLEARANCE NOW

MONSOON FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Monsoon's sale is still offering up to 70% off everything from loungewear to cosy knits and more.

SHOP MONSOON SALE NOW

COAST FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Coast has 20% off everything across its entire website, plus even bigger discounts in the sale section. Get shopping!

SHOP COAST SALE NOW

H&M FEBRUARY SALES 2022

There are February discounts at H&M across women's fashion, menswear, homeware and kids. 

SHOP H&M SALE NOW

FEELUNIQUE FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Shop with up to 70% off big beauty brands from Laura Mercier to La Roche-Posay

SHOP FEELUNIQUE SALE NOW

ZARA FEBRUARY SALES 2022

The Zara sale is still on - and there are big savings on lots of the new releases you had your eye on last year.

SHOP ZARA SPECIAL PRICES NOW

NASTY GAL FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Nasty Gal has slashed prices across the entire website this February.

SHOP NASTY GAL NOW

FARFETCH FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Refresh your wardrobe in the best possible way with up to 60% off in the Farfetch sale. 

SHOP FARFETCH SALE NOW

REISS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Meghan Markle favourite Reiss has up to 60% off in the Outlet section. That includes menswear, too!

SHOP REISS SALE NOW

GAP FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Check out Gap where there's an extra 50% off lots of sale styles.

SHOP GAP SALE NOW

KURT GEIGER FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Step up your style this season with the Kurt Geiger women's 2022 sale. There are so many amazing pairs of chunky boots with big savings.

SHOP KURT GEIGER SALE NOW

GHOST FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Holly Willoughby fave Ghost is still offering up to 70% off in the 2022 sale!

SHOP GHOST SALE NOW

ADIDAS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Don't miss out, take 50% off the last of the remaining outlet styles in the Adidas sale.

SHOP ADIDAS NOW

OLIVER BONAS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Oliver Bonas's ongoing sale has some amazing bargains across homeware, womenswear, accessories and jewellery.

SHOP OLIVER BONAS NOW

THE OUTNET FEBRUARY SALES 2022

With up to 70% off, you're unlikely to find designer styles for less. Expect the likes of Valentino, Victoria Beckham and more.

SHOP THE OUTNET SALE NOW

MINT VELVET FEBRUARY SALES 2022

From leather trousers to sequin dresses, there's up to 50% off right now at Mint Velvet.

SHOP MINT VELVET SALE NOW

FRENCH CONNECTION FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Take advantage of big discounts in the French Connection 2022 sale. 

SHOP FRENCH CONNECTION SALE NOW

NEW LOOK FEBRUARY SALES 2022

There's up to 60% off at New Look and you do NOT want to miss out.

SHOP NEW LOOK NOW

ANTHROPOLOGIE FEBRUARY SALES 2022

There's still a huge sale on at Anthropologie. Stock up for next season with homeware, furniture, clothing and accessories.

SHOP ANTHROPOLOGIE SALE NOW

PRETTYLITTLETHING FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Looking for a style steal? There's up to 70% off everything on the Pretty Little Thing website.

SHOP PLT SALE NOW

THE WHITE COMPANY FEBRUARY SALES 2022

From bestselling fragrance to clothes to gifts, make the most of the last remaining sale items at The White Company.

SHOP THE WHITE COMPANY SALE NOW

MADE FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Upgrade your home with MADE's clearance sale. There are big savings for a limited time only.

SHOP MADE SALE NOW

LOVEHONEY FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Save up to 50% off lingerie and toys at Lovehoney.

SHOP LOVEHONEY SALE NOW

ESPA FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Take up to 30% off across some of ESPA's most bestselling products.

SHOP ESPA SALE NOW

