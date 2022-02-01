47 best February sales 2022: Lunar New Year deals & discounts from ASOS, Marks & Spencer & MORE!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Missed out on the January sales? Don't panic, the shopping gods have answered our prayers and blessed us with deals continuing into this month! And they are still ridiculously good. From fashion and beauty to homeware and tech, here are our absolute favourite sales for February 2022...

ASOS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

To celebrate the Luna New Year, you can take 20% off almost everything at ASOS today with the code: TAKE20.

MARKS & SPENCER FEBRUARY SALES 2022

M&S's 2022 sale still has up to a huge 50% off. This includes womenswear, childrenswear, homes and men's.

JOHN LEWIS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

John Lewis is offering exciting deals on selected brands, like 15% off Liz Earle, plus savings on AllSaints, Whistles and Jigsaw.

BOOTS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

There are some incredible February sales at Boots with big savings on gift sets, but you'll have to be quick, they're going fast!

HOBBS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Celebrity favourite Hobbs still has savings across womenswear, from gorgeous evening dresses to knitwear and coats.

CURRYS PC WORLD FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Shop up to 60% off thousands of products in the Currys PC World 2022 clearance sale.

SELFRIDGES FEBRUARY SALES 2022

The big Selfridges New Year sale is still on! There are discounts across men's, women's, shoes, home and tech - with up to 50% off.

COACH FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Looking for a designer splurge with up to 40% off? Take a look at the amazing deals at Coach, including some bestsellers.

RIVER ISLAND FEBRUARY SALES 2022

The River Island 2022 sale is still on, so you can get those pieces you've been lusting after for less.

MANGO FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Invest in key style pieces from Mango's first 2022 sale. Yes, it's still on!

NET-A-PORTER FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Luxury website NET-A-PORTER now has an extra 20% off sale pieces across women's clothing, shoes, beauty, and accessories. You don't want to miss this.

HARVEY NICHOLS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Treat yourself for less with up to 60% off luxury items in the Harvey Nichols sale.

MATCHES FASHION FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Kate Middleton favourite Matches Fashion has so many amazing designer pieces still on sale.

ASPINAL OF LONDON FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Aspinal of London's stunning pieces have now been reduced even further, with up to 70% off. Run!

GANNI FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Ganni's sale is still going strong, with savings across celeb-favourite pieces like leopard print dresses, floral blouses and loungewear.

EBAY FEBRUARY SALES 2022

There are savings on brand outlet, including the likes of activewear, shoes, coats and more!

SHOEAHOLICS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Upgrade your shoe collection with up to 70% off the big names from Kurt Geiger to Aldo and UGG to Carvela.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY FEBRUARY SALES 2022

'You're in for a treat darling', there's up to 20% off Charlotte's truly iconic beauty kits.

KATE SPADE FEBRUARY SALES 2022

There are still big savings at Kate Spade, one of Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and Holly Willoughby's favourite labels.

LUISAVIAROMA FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Luisaviaroma has a dedicated sales section that's still full of dreamy designer pieces.

MISSGUIDED FEBRUARY SALES 2022

For a limited time only, Missguided has 50% off everything with the code: ITSBACK.

LOOKFANTASTIC FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Lookfantastic should be on your radar right now - there's up to 50% off everything, plus an extra 5% off using the code: TAKE5.

& OTHER STORIES FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Kate Middleton favourite & Other Stories has up to 70% off some of its most coveted pieces this February.

LIBERTY FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Liberty's BIG 2022 sale is still on with up to 80% off womenswear, menswear, homeware and accessories.

MONSOON FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Monsoon's sale is still offering up to 70% off everything from loungewear to cosy knits and more.

COAST FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Coast has 20% off everything across its entire website, plus even bigger discounts in the sale section. Get shopping!

H&M FEBRUARY SALES 2022

There are February discounts at H&M across women's fashion, menswear, homeware and kids.

FEELUNIQUE FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Shop with up to 70% off big beauty brands from Laura Mercier to La Roche-Posay

ZARA FEBRUARY SALES 2022

The Zara sale is still on - and there are big savings on lots of the new releases you had your eye on last year.

NASTY GAL FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Nasty Gal has slashed prices across the entire website this February.

FARFETCH FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Refresh your wardrobe in the best possible way with up to 60% off in the Farfetch sale.

REISS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Meghan Markle favourite Reiss has up to 60% off in the Outlet section. That includes menswear, too!

GAP FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Check out Gap where there's an extra 50% off lots of sale styles.

KURT GEIGER FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Step up your style this season with the Kurt Geiger women's 2022 sale. There are so many amazing pairs of chunky boots with big savings.

GHOST FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Holly Willoughby fave Ghost is still offering up to 70% off in the 2022 sale!

ADIDAS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Don't miss out, take 50% off the last of the remaining outlet styles in the Adidas sale.

OLIVER BONAS FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Oliver Bonas's ongoing sale has some amazing bargains across homeware, womenswear, accessories and jewellery.

THE OUTNET FEBRUARY SALES 2022

With up to 70% off, you're unlikely to find designer styles for less. Expect the likes of Valentino, Victoria Beckham and more.

MINT VELVET FEBRUARY SALES 2022

From leather trousers to sequin dresses, there's up to 50% off right now at Mint Velvet.

FRENCH CONNECTION FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Take advantage of big discounts in the French Connection 2022 sale.

NEW LOOK FEBRUARY SALES 2022

There's up to 60% off at New Look and you do NOT want to miss out.

ANTHROPOLOGIE FEBRUARY SALES 2022

There's still a huge sale on at Anthropologie. Stock up for next season with homeware, furniture, clothing and accessories.

PRETTYLITTLETHING FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Looking for a style steal? There's up to 70% off everything on the Pretty Little Thing website.

THE WHITE COMPANY FEBRUARY SALES 2022

From bestselling fragrance to clothes to gifts, make the most of the last remaining sale items at The White Company.

MADE FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Upgrade your home with MADE's clearance sale. There are big savings for a limited time only.

LOVEHONEY FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Save up to 50% off lingerie and toys at Lovehoney.

ESPA FEBRUARY SALES 2022

Take up to 30% off across some of ESPA's most bestselling products.

