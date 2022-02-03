9 pairs of John Lewis jeans that are both affordable AND stylish

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Shopping for jeans IRL isn’t always the best, and we’ve become fans of buying jeans online when we can’t get to the shops – bedroom trying on sessions are where our hearts are at for 2022. We’ve found one of the best places to buy jeans online is John Lewis & Partners, who stock over 75 denim brands (from the affordable John Lewis ANYDAY line to iconic Levi’s to luxury denim brands 7 For All Mankind and Good American) and over 800 styles. That’s a truckload of denim.

Since the new season upon us, it’s the perfect time to update or invest in a new pair of jeans – they’re one of the hardest working items in our wardrobe. Whatever your budget, favoured wash or fit, John Lewis & Partners has a style to suit you (and if you are shopping in real life, their changing rooms and in-store styling service are worth a look).

They carry trend-led cuts and directional shapes as well as classic jean styles – including skinnies (we’re never giving them up), slim cuts and stretch too. Having this many jeans to choose from in one place is, quite frankly, a dream, and we’ve picked the best affordable jeans that are seriously stylish too…

Mango Catherin Wide Leg Jeans, £35.99, John Lewis & Partners

A contemporary wide leg silhouette is a jean style we’re excited to wear for spring. With a heel, they turn a simple jeans and jumper outfit into something elegant and with sneakers, they’re fun and flirty.

Basic Easy Fit Jean, £35, John Lewis & Partners

A John Lewis bestseller, these easy fit jeans are a classic buy, and have a deeper waistband for a more comfortable fit.

Boden Relaxed Straight Jeans, £65, John Lewis & Partners

Boden’s mid-vintage wash is one of the most classic washes we found on John Lewis. The relaxed shape and raw hem make them effortlessly cool.

NYD Barbara Bootcut Jeans, from £75, John Lewis & Partners

Bootcuts are back, and these NYDJ Barbara Bootcut jeans pair perfectly with a wool blazer and boots.

Mango New Mom Fit High Waist Jeans, £35.99, John Lewis & Partners

Available in six different washes, from light blue to charcoal grey, these high rise jeans by Mango combine comfort (they have a touch of stretch in their cotton blend) with a cool, straight-leg silhouette AKA the Mom jean.

Whistles High Waist Barrel Leg Jeans, £95, John Lewis & Partners

This popular pair of Whistles jeans are now available in stone, a friendlier version of the white jean. Sitting high on the waist, the exaggerated barrel leg falls to the ankle; we’re wearing ours with deliciously tonal caramels and brown shades.

Levi’s 312 Shaping Jeans, £80, John Lewis & Partners

Made from comfortable hyperstretch denim and with an innovative, tummy slimming panel, these jeans are a triple threat – they hold you in at the waist, lift your bottom and lengthen the leg.

Sosander Perfect Skinny Jeans, £49, John Lewis & Partners

Skinny jeans will always hold a place in our heart, and these Sosander jeans are a classic, wear with everything pair. The charcoal grey wash is exclusive to John Lewis.

Kin Tapered Jeans, £55, John Lewis & Partners

Kin’s tapered jeans have a flattering, waist hugging fit and cropped finish. We’ll be wearing them to the office come spring with tailored blouses, peter pan collars and loafers.

