jeans

9 pairs of John Lewis jeans that are both affordable AND stylish

From trend-led denim cuts to classic skinny jeans

Shopping for jeans IRL isn’t always the best, and we’ve become fans of buying jeans online when we can’t get to the shops – bedroom trying on sessions are where our hearts are at for 2022. We’ve found one of the best places to buy jeans online is John Lewis & Partners, who stock over 75 denim brands (from the affordable John Lewis ANYDAY line to iconic Levi’s to luxury denim brands 7 For All Mankind and Good American) and over 800 styles. That’s a truckload of denim.

Since the new season upon us, it’s the perfect time to update or invest in a new pair of jeans – they’re one of the hardest working items in our wardrobe. Whatever your budget, favoured wash or fit, John Lewis & Partners has a style to suit you (and if you are shopping in real life, their changing rooms and in-store styling service are worth a look).

They carry trend-led cuts and directional shapes as well as classic jean styles – including skinnies (we’re never giving them up), slim cuts and stretch too. Having this many jeans to choose from in one place is, quite frankly, a dream, and we’ve picked the best affordable jeans that are seriously stylish too…

mango-jeans

Mango Catherin Wide Leg Jeans, £35.99, John Lewis & Partners

A contemporary wide leg silhouette is a jean style we’re excited to wear for spring. With a heel, they turn a simple jeans and jumper outfit into something elegant and with sneakers, they’re fun and flirty.

JL-jeans

Basic Easy Fit Jean, £35, John Lewis & Partners

A John Lewis bestseller, these easy fit jeans are a classic buy, and have a deeper waistband for a more comfortable fit.

boden-jeans

Boden Relaxed Straight Jeans, £65, John Lewis & Partners

Boden’s mid-vintage wash is one of the most classic washes we found on John Lewis. The relaxed shape and raw hem make them effortlessly cool.

bootcut

NYD Barbara Bootcut Jeans, from £75, John Lewis & Partners

Bootcuts are back, and these NYDJ Barbara Bootcut jeans pair perfectly with a wool blazer and boots.

mango-grey

Mango New Mom Fit High Waist Jeans, £35.99, John Lewis & Partners

Available in six different washes, from light blue to charcoal grey, these high rise jeans by Mango combine comfort (they have a touch of stretch in their cotton blend) with a cool, straight-leg silhouette AKA the Mom jean.

whistles

Whistles High Waist Barrel Leg Jeans, £95, John Lewis & Partners

This popular pair of Whistles jeans are now available in stone, a friendlier version of the white jean. Sitting high on the waist, the exaggerated barrel leg falls to the ankle; we’re wearing ours with deliciously tonal caramels and brown shades.

levis

Levi’s 312 Shaping Jeans, £80, John Lewis & Partners

 Made from comfortable hyperstretch denim and with an innovative, tummy slimming panel, these jeans are a triple threat – they hold you in at the waist, lift your bottom and lengthen the leg.

sosander

Sosander Perfect Skinny Jeans, £49, John Lewis & Partners

 Skinny jeans will always hold a place in our heart, and these Sosander jeans are a classic, wear with everything pair. The charcoal grey wash is exclusive to John Lewis.

kin-jeans

Kin Tapered Jeans, £55, John Lewis & Partners

Kin’s tapered jeans have a flattering, waist hugging fit and cropped finish. We’ll be wearing them to the office come spring with tailored blouses, peter pan collars and loafers.

