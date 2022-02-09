Ralph Lauren's classic preppy collection is all you'll want to wear for spring, trust us

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Investing in the classics is a fashion mantra we’re starting to live by, and Ralph Lauren’s latest drop of chic, preppy staples will be the building blocks of your spring wardrobe, trust us. From Gossip Girl to And Just Like That’s Charlotte’s ‘country club in the city’ aesthetic, no label epitomises the grown-up preppy trend that we’re finding ourselves turning to time and time again like Ralph Lauren. Want in? Wait until you see their new pieces for spring.

Jacquard blazer, £229, Ralph Lauren

From Breton striped sweatshirts to flippy skirts and blazers (tres Emily in Paris), the new Ralph Lauren collection is a monochrome affair with splashes of red, Hamptons inspired oranges, florals and navy added in for good measure.

Striped logo shirt, £129, Ralph Lauren

To nail the preppy trend, you need to start with the basics. Take a leaf out of Meghan Markle’s book, who wowed at Wimbledon in a Ralph Lauren pinstripe shirt, with this oversized shirt – pop the collar for extra marks.

French Terry pullover, £129, Ralph Lauren

Next, you need a varsity style sweater, and it’s this Terry pullover that’s got the girls at HELLO! excited to transition the gap between loungewear and off-duty chic.

Double-breasted jacket, £279, Ralph Lauren

Teamed with Ralph Lauren’s buttery-soft leather trousers and a nautical style blazer.

Georgette floral skirt, £149, Ralph Lauren

A flippy, flirty skirt is a must and for spring, florals always win.

Yacht T-shirt, £69, Ralph Lauren

Wear with this yacht-printed T-shirt and chunky cable knit, casually slung over your shoulders.

Cotton shirt dress, £169, Ralph Lauren

As for dresses, your preppy wardrobe needs a shirt dress - collar popped and skirt full, naturally. Ralph Lauren’s cotton shirt dress is available in red or navy and has the addition of a preppy-perfect bow to cinch in at the waist.

