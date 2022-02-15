10 elegant cream coats to bring life to your winter wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A trans-seasonal staple, the classic cream coat is a must-have for winter. Elegant and understated, Kate Middleton, Amanda Holden and Rosie Huntington-Whitely are all huge fans of the trend, sporting everything from ivory coat dresses to oatmeal trenches and ecru coloured button-ups.

Embodying a 'less is more' fashion philosophy, it's a firm favourite for anyone looking to build a capsule wardrobe – the neutral colour palette means that a cream coat can be coordinated with each and every shade, creating a chic tonal look or simply functioning as a super-luxe layer.

From ASOS to New Look, River Island and H&M, we've rounded up the best cream coats from the high street, so you can amp up your wardrobe – and your Instagram feeds – with a little Scandi edge.

Best cream coats for 2022

Cream Double Breasted Coast, £90, River Island

A standout desk-to-daywear look, we love how River Island has styled this cream belted coat. Nailing the tonal trend, the added snakeskin dress and off-white ankle boots are definitely going into our baskets too.

Cream Belted Coat, £36.99, New Look

The definition of smart casual, dress up jeans and a white tee with New Look's cream suede coat. Simply accessorise with a gold coin necklace and a contrasting black bag for extra style points.

Cream Faux Fur Trench Coat, £33.75, ASOS

Cosy up in this faux fur trench coat from ASOS. Reduced from £75 to £33.75 in the sale, this discount is too good to miss.

L.K.Bennett Cream Florentin Midi Coat, £499, John Lewis

Falling to a longer length, L.K.Bennett's cream coat features an asymmetric high neck that elegantly frames the face. One of Kate Middleton's favourite brands, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Duchess wearing it this winter.

Relaxed Belted Wool Coat, £205, & Other Stories

Made from recycled wool, & Other Stories' oatmeal-coloured coat will take you from the office to date night seamlessly. Feeling casual? A cream jumper and jeans will do the trick. Getting glammed up? Pair your new coat with a floral midi dress and coordinating boots.

Cream Borg Long Coat, £74.50, Oasis

Oasis is selling this super-snug coat – and it's now 50% off. Style it with a camel knit and wide-leg trousers for an effortlessly cool feel.

Tie-belt Straight-cut Coat, £49.99, H&M

Fitted with a ​​detachable tie belt, H&M's straight-cut coat can be cinched in at the waist or left loose to create a more laidback vibe.

Classic Double-breasted Coat, £70, Monki

If you're a big fan of prints, then this cream checked coat is right up your street. Hailing from one of Stacey Solomon's go-to labels, Monki's double-breasted design is sure to keep you warm and chic all winter long.

Cream Coat, £119, Zara

Who doesn't love a bit of Zara?! The brand's wool-blend coat would look so sophisticated teamed with a brown smokey eyeshadow and a pale nude lip.

Oatmeal Lydia Millen Italian Wool Blend Military Coat, £332, Karen Millen

Spun from Italian wool, this stunning military coat is adorned with double-breasted faux-horn buttons, oversized patch pockets and a statement pointed collar.

