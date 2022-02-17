Victoria’s Secret shares first pictures of history-making Down Syndrome model

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Puerto Rican model Sofía Jirau has made history as she shares the first picture of herself as a Victoria's Secret model.

The 24-year-old has joined the brand, which is relaunching with a new campaign, alongside 27 other women including models and real-life inspirations for the Love Cloud Collection. "One day I dreamed of it, I worked for it and today it's a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret," Sofia shared on social media with fans, adding: "I am Victoria's Secret's first model with Down syndrome!"

"Thank you Victoria's Secret for seeing me as a model who has #NoLimits and making me part of the inclusive Love Cloud Collection campaign," she added.

"Inside and out, there are no limits."

The black and white picture sees her wearing a gorgeous floral push-up bra.

Sofia launched her career in 2019, and a year later made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week in 2020 modeling for Marisa Santiago.

Sofia shared the pcitures with fans

"I was born for this and I want to show the world that I have everything a model needs to shine," she told followers at the time.

"Love Cloud Collection is a major moment in the brand's evolution," Raúl Martinez, Victoria Secret's chief creative director, said in a statement.

"From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria's Secret standard we are creating."

The campaign features 17 women from all walks of life

The brand has faltered in recent years after the cancellation of the high-profile bi-annual catwalk shows and a public backlash that saw TV star Jameela Jamil brand the company a "transphobic, fat phobic company that sets out to exclude most women".

Hayley Bieber and Taylor Hill are two of the professional models involved in the new campaign but it also features Celilo Miles, a Nez Perce Tribe-Wildland firefighter and transgender star Valentina Sampaio.

