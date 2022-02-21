Macy's Presidents' Day sale: 12 best-selling fashion deals you don't want to miss

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you love a good sale as much as we do, you're going to want to check out the irresistible bargains in the Macys Presidents' Day 2022 sale.

There are over 100,000 items on sale - and the best deals include amazing discounts of up to 80% off on furniture, bed & bath, childrenswear and menswear. But of course our eyes went straight to the top fashion deals.

Among the Presidents Day sale deals, for a limited time you'll find:

And take note: you’ll get up to an EXTRA 20% OFF on selected items with the discount code: REFRESH.

We *heart* a good bargain! Let's get shopping!

You can find the full President's Day sale here, or keep scrolling for our edit of 12 of the best-selling fashion finds.

12 best-selling deals in the Macy’s Presidents Day sale:

Charter Club Crew-Neck Cashmere Sweater, was $99 Now $25.93, Macy's

Cole Haan Hooded puffer coat, more colors, was $315 Now $125, Macy's

Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Shaping Bra, more colors, was $44 now $21.99, Macy's

Coach Willis metallic top handle 18 bag, was $475 Now $184.93, Macy's

Jenni Super Soft Pajamas, more prints, was $69.50 Now $27.80 with code: REFRESH, Macy's

INC International Concepts Turtleneck, more colours, was $69.50 Now $27.80 with code: REFRESH, Macy's

Bar III Printed Ruched Bodycon Dress, was $59.50 now $35.70 with code: REFRESH, Macy's

Diamond Accent Heart X Link Bracelet, was $100 Now $40 with code: REFRESH, Macy's

Karen Scott Cardigan, more colors, was $49.50 Now $15.84 with code: REFRESH, Macy's

Fila Evergrand Trail Running Sneakers, were $70 now $35, Macy's

Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Toilette Spray, 2 oz, was $82 Now $49.20, Macy's

UGG Classic II short boots, were $170 Now $119, Macy's

