The White Company Mother's Day gifts your mum will actually want

Mother’s Day is just around the corner (March 27, FYI) and this is the year to treat your dear Mama to an extra-special, luxury Mother’s Day gift. If you’re stuck for what to buy your mum, take a leaf out of our book and head to The White Company for all the Mother’s Day gift inspiration you need.

While the brand is best known for its iconic candle and diffuser collections, there’s plenty more to browse too. Stylish, spring pyjamas, sweet keepsakes and cashmere loungewear are just some of the treats you can gift your mum from The White Company’s Mother’s Day collection.

Top of my list from my toddler? A The White Company hamper because goodness knows I deserve it! And if you’re really stuck for ideas, well, you can't go wrong with a gift card - it will go down a treat. Get shopping for the best Mother’s Day gifts from The White Company…

Electronic diffuser set, £85, The White Company

Electronic diffusers have become a home staple, and this is a super stylish version that will easily slot into any interiors style. This set comes with two diffuser oils, including the Spa Restore fragrance oil and Sleep fragrance oil.

Jersey pyjamas, £75, The White Company

We love a gorgeous pair of pyjamas as much as the next person, and your mum is sure to adore this beautiful jersey set, printed with the sweetest Forget Me Not floral design.

Faux fur buckle cork slider slippers, £42, The White Company

She’ll need some luxury slippers to go with those pjs. These faux fur buckle cork slider slippers are comfy as well as cool, and available in sizes small to large.

Halden Gin Glasses set of 2, £34, The White Company

If gin is her tipple, she’ll love these minimally designed gin glasses with a contemporary, chunky base and irregular shape. Pop a bottle of her favourite gin along with them for extra brownie points.

Spring Candle, £60, The White Company

The White Company’s new spring scent is a light and breezy blend of honeysuckle, rose, jasmine and lilac with the earthy aroma of freshly mown grass. It’s like a breath of fresh air!

White Jade Gua Sha, £20, The White Company

This facial massage tool will soon become part of her everyday beauty routine, and is renowned for helping firm, tone and stimulate the skin. It’s top of every wish list out there, we’re sure of it, and there’s a body version too.

Heart China Mug, £15, The White Company

This bone-china mug is full of charm, with a tiny silver heart-shaped decal across the front. Gift her this and she'll be reminded of how much you love her with every morning coffee.

Mother of Pearl Photo Frame, £45, The White Company

The White Company’s pearl photo frame is decorated with the prettiest, iridescent pearls with a silver plated border. Add one of your favourite pictures of your Mum and you, she’ll love it.

Wellness Hamper, £110, The White Company

The White Company’s hampers are a bestseller for a reason. Housed in a reusable wicker hamper, we’re sure your Mum will love the Wellness hamper – packed with a variety of calming and nourishing treats designed to help her reach a sense of zen.

Cashmere Bed Socks, £36, The White Company

Elevate your sock gifting with a pair of cashmere bed socks. These ridiculously soft socks will be a treat for her feet, and are available in a variety of colours including pink, pale blue and camel.

