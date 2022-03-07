27 incredible sales to shop this March! From ASOS discounts to Amazon deals & MYSTERY gifts

Hollie Brotherton
The best sales to shop post payday. From beauty deals at Boots and Lookfantastic to Apple tech offers, fashion deals at New Look or sports equipment at Argos, shop the best sales across the web today.
Saver or shopaholic, I think we can all agree we love a good bargain. Post payday, this is when we can really have some retail therapy, but why not get even more for your money and shop the best sales available?
Sit back, because we've done the hard work for you and searched online to find the offers you don't want to miss.
RELATED: Amazon sale: 10 celebrity-approved beauty buys to snap up right now
From beauty deals at Boots and Cult Beauty (the perfect opportunity to get that Mother's Day gift) to offers on Apple tech, or fitness equipment with huge discounts at Argos, read on for all of the best sales which are live right now...
The best home and electronics sales
AMAZON sale of the week: 30% off Echo Dot (4th generation)
APPLE sale of the week: £50 off iPhone 12 64Gb
CURRYS sale of the week: £40 off LG 43" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa
KINDLE sale of the week: £30 off the new Kindle Paperwhite
ARGOS sale of the week: 20% off lounge and dining furniture when you spend £75 with the code FURN20
MADE sale of the week: Up to 30% off
VERY sale of the week: £112 off Olivia dressing table, mirror and stool set
Apple iPhone 12 64Gb - black, was £679 now £629, Very
MORE: 10 best home deals in the MADE.COM flash sale - shop before time runs out
The best fashion sales
NEW LOOK sale of the week: 20% off orders over £40 with the code SHOPANDSAVE
ASOS sale of the week: Up to 30% off new season looks
MATCHES FASHION sale of the week: Up to 80% off selected items
KAREN MILLEN sale of the week: 20% off dresses with the code VCDRESS20
PRETTY LITTLE THING sale of the week: Up to 60% off everything
OLIVER BONAS sale of the week: Up to 50% off selected women's clothing, accessories and jewellery
MATALAN sale of the week: 20% off orders with the code FEBSAVE
& Other Stories recycled contrast faux fur belted coat, was £165 now £115.50, ASOS
The best sports sales
ARGOS sale of the week: 30% off selected fitness products with the code FITSAVE
ADIDAS sale of the week: 30% off outlet
NIKE sale of the week: Up to 50% off sportswear
JD SPORTS sale of the week: Up to 50% off everything
Reebok GB40s One electronic exercise bike, was £399 now £279.30, Argos
The best health and beauty sales
CULT BEAUTY: Spend £70 to receive a free £15 gift card
LOOKFANTASTIC sale of the week: Use the code MYSTERY to get 20% off with every £65 spend plus a mystery gift
BOOTS sale of the week: Save up to 60% off No7
THE BODY SHOP sale of the week: Free £5 voucher with every £35 spend
HOLLAND AND BARRETT sale of the week: 15% off orders over £25 with the code LASTCHANCE
ELEMIS sale of the week: 25% off selected orders with the code SKINWELLNESS25
THE FRAGRANCE SHOP sale of the week: Take 15% off orders including sale with the code AJAFRXKZUHMECUH3
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair 50ml, was £82 now £72.81, Lookfantastic
The best travel sales
BOOKING.COM sale of the week: 15% off early 2022 trips
LASTMINUTE.COM sale of the week: £50 off holiday bookings over £600 with code 1929123594348586
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.