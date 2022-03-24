14 Breton tops to channel Parisian chic this spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When pulling together a capsule wardrobe there are a few things you definitely want to include: a leather jacket, a white summer dress and the perfect pair of jeans, to name just a few. One item you also shouldn't go without is a versatile Breton top.

First worn by the French navy and loved by the likes of Brigitte Bardot, they're now synonymous with effortless Parisian style. They're also a favourite of Kate Middleton who has been seen out wearing them with tailored culottes, and Alexa Chung who pairs hers with everything from leather shorts to jeans and trench coats.

MORE: The Frankie Shop quilted jacket is back in stock - here's where to shop it plus all the best lookalikes

Shop the look for yourself with our pick of the best striped Breton tops available to buy online now.

Short sleeve Breton, £25, Boden

Boden's popular Breton top comes in several different shades, from timeless navy and ivory to vibrant yellow and pink.

Breton stripe top, £27, & Other Stories

& Other Stories' Breton stripe top would look great thrown on with just about anything this spring.

Striped cotton t-shirt, £19.99, Mango

Mango might have created the perfect everyday striped top with this relaxed style. It hangs just right and looks far more expensive than its £19.99 price tag.

Half-sleeve boat neck stripe T-shirt, £22, John Lewis

This half sleeve boat neck Breton tee from John Lewis features modern dropped hem styling and comes in multiple colourways.

Boxy Breton, £85, ME + EM

We love Me + Em's boxy fit Breton styled with a masculine cut shirt underneath.

Stripe slash top, £16.50, Coast

Coast's classic Breton tee was made for easy styling.

Sailor top, £29.95, Sea Salt

Sea Salt knows how to do nautical, and this simple Breton top is a wardrobe staple for all seasons.

Victoria Beckham Breton striped long-sleeved top, £190, Farfetch

Trust VB to nail a modern take on the classic Breton. This new season piece features colour blocking and a slightly oversized cut.

Petite Bateau Breton top, £79, La Redoute

This long-sleeved jersey Breton by French brand Petit Bateau is the perfect transitional piece.

Rib-knit merino top, £55, Arket

We love Arket's lightweight Breton knit paired with wide-leg trousers.

Whistles Breton stripes cotton top, £49, Selfridges

With dropped shoulders and a slouchy fit, Whistles' boyfriend-style Breton top is the ultimate throw on and go.

Pure cotton striped T-shirt, £7.50, Marks & Spencer

Lightweight with a straight silhouette, this M&S Breton top is great for layering.

Superdry Breton tee, £13.99, eBay

This cotton tee from Superdry is an oversized staple; tuck into mom jeans or wear with skinnies.

Chinti and Parker Breton jumper, £195, Farfetch

Made from a super fine cashmere blend and with red heart detail, Chinti and Parker's Breton jumper is what we want to be wearing on those cooler spring evenings.

SHOP: 13 chunky dad sandals we love for spring: From M&S to ASOS & of course Birkenstocks

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.