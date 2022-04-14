13 stylish things to buy on Amazon: Neon slip dresses, leopard print & bright summer accessories

As HELLO!'s resident shopaholic, I thought I'd peruse Amazon to see what stylish buys are on offer. I have to say; It's not all that easy; you've got to look past the Kim Kardashian-esque waist trainers and the kagools and the gardening-worthy shoes, but when you take your time, you can discover some real gems at great prices. I've gone for a dressy vibe with this edit because I'm hoping you have an exciting event in your diary. I've shared some of my favourite dresses and accessories below.

MORE: A celebrity stylist reveals her Amazon hot fashion finds

RELATED: 14 cut-out dresses to shop now the weather is heating up

Update your summer wardrobe

VIEW GALLERY

Silky slip dress, £34.90, Amazon

VIEW GALLERY

Beaded necklace, £8.66, Amazon

VIEW GALLERY

R.Vivimos midi dress, £34.99, Amazon

VIEW GALLERY

Nora hoops, £17.99, Amazon

White belt (other colours are available), from £5.99, Amazon

Hat, from £15.99, Amazon

Leopard print puff-sleeve dress, from £32.66, Amazon

VIEW GALLERY

Citrus orange sandals, £27.99, Amazon

VIEW GALLERY

Sunglasses, £15.99, Amazon

VIEW GALLERY

Handbag, £9.08, Amazon

White dress, £25.99, Amazon

Casio watch, £32.41, Amazon

VIEW GALLERY

Yellow JW PEI bag, £75.64, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.