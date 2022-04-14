13 stylish things to buy on Amazon: Neon slip dresses, leopard print & bright summer accessories

Leanne Bayley
Cute and stylish things to buy on Amazon Prime. From midi dresses to mini dresses, leopard print to florals, handbags, sunglasses and jewellery, here are the trendy and fashionable items on Amazon.
As HELLO!'s resident shopaholic, I thought I'd peruse Amazon to see what stylish buys are on offer. I have to say; It's not all that easy; you've got to look past the Kim Kardashian-esque waist trainers and the kagools and the gardening-worthy shoes, but when you take your time, you can discover some real gems at great prices. I've gone for a dressy vibe with this edit because I'm hoping you have an exciting event in your diary. I've shared some of my favourite dresses and accessories below.
Update your summer wardrobe
Silky slip dress, £34.90, Amazon
Beaded necklace, £8.66, Amazon
R.Vivimos midi dress, £34.99, Amazon
Nora hoops, £17.99, Amazon
White belt (other colours are available), from £5.99, Amazon
Hat, from £15.99, Amazon
Leopard print puff-sleeve dress, from £32.66, Amazon
Citrus orange sandals, £27.99, Amazon
Sunglasses, £15.99, Amazon
Handbag, £9.08, Amazon
White dress, £25.99, Amazon
Casio watch, £32.41, Amazon
Yellow JW PEI bag, £75.64, Amazon
