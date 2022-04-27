ASOS just put so many summer dresses on sale with up to 70% off - these 11 are our favourites

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

ASOS, our one-stop shop for every sartorial essential, is having a huge spring sale. While we love having all of our fashion favourites in one place, it does mean scrolling to find what you want can become a bit of a mission.

So, to make your life easier we've searched through the sale to find all of the best dresses you'll want to add to basket. Summer is incoming and there will be plenty of opportunities to wear that cute new printed mini or flowing midi dress. Scroll on for 11 of the best summer dresses to buy now, from & Other Stories to Topshop and Whistles to ASOS DESIGN.

& Other Stories button down mini dress, was £55 now £44, ASOS

& Other Stories' dresses come in classic styles which will see you through season after season. This button-down mini is so versatile and easy to accessorise.

Never Fully Dressed wrap shirt mini dress, was £79 now £63.25, ASOS

Fun weekend plans? This bold printed mini by Never Fully dressed is the one.

New Look button-through midi dress, was £27.99 now £22.50, ASOS

New Look has the perfect floral midi dress to pair with platform sandals or trainers this summer and it now has 20% off.

Topshop textured tiered baby doll dress, was £29 now £23.25, ASOS

The perfect white mini comes in the form of this square neck dress from Topshop. Pair with espadrille wedges or Birkenstocks.

Nobody's Child Sandra sleeveless strawberry print dress, was £39 now £31.25, ASOS

How cute is this strawberry print midi dress by Nobody's Child? It just landed in the sale.

Whistles gingham check dress, was £119 now £89.25, ASOS

Wear the gingham trend with Whistles' floaty mini. Right now it has 25% off.

AllSaints Tia halftone dress, was £129 now £90.50, ASOS

The cross-over high neck, the sheer skirt, the timeless animal print... we're obsessed with this AllSaints midi dress.

& Other Stories flutter sleeve midi dress, was £75 now £60, ASOS

From the office to the beach, & Other Stories' floral midi dress is the kind of summer wardrobe staple you could wear anywhere.

Nike Essential retro t-shirt dress, was £34.95 now £31.50, ASOS

Looking for something super casual to throw on with trainers this summer? We love this stone grey t-shirt dress from Nike.

4th and Reckless blazer dress, was £60 now £42, ASOS

4th and Reckless does the best blazer dresses and this one now has 30% off in the sale.

ASOS DESIGN cut out midi shirt dress, was £38 now £28.50, ASOS

This cut-out detail midi dress by ASOS DESIGN looks so much more expensive than its price tag. We love it paired with mules or strappy sandals.

