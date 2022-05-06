11 of the best cut-out swimsuits for summer 2022

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Once considered the bikini's conservative sister, swimsuits have slowly become more stylish over the years and are now arguably the chicest thing to wear to the beach, spa, or your back garden! Exhibit A: the cut-out one-piece. Offering more coverage than a bikini but showing a little more skin than a regular swimming costume, it hits the swimwear sweet spot.

Often seen on the runway, you'll find lots of cut-out swimsuits to buy online from designers like Zimmerman to high street brands ASOS and Pretty Little Thing. Don't know where to start? We've rounded up 11 of the best available to shop in 2022.

Black cut-out plunge swimsuit, £38, River Island

Black doesn't have to mean boring, as demonstrated by this River Island swimsuit. With its adjustable straps, underwire and plunge neckline, it would look amazing on every figure.

Zimmerman Pattie one-shoulder ruffled metallic swimsuit, £325, Net-A-Porter

Zimmerman's cut-out ruffle swimsuit is almost too nice to sunbathe in. Almost.

Beth Richards Gina one-piece swimsuit, £258, Free People

Free People's one-piece comes in this gorgeous print that's just made to be worn in the sunshine. It's fully lined and has removable straps.

Black bow cut-out swimsuit, £20, Pretty Little Thing

This cut-out swimsuit from PLT features a flattering bow front and bandeau neckline.

ASOS DESIGN lace up channelled swimsuit, £28, ASOS

Love a skimpy white swimsuit? This is for you.

Beach Riot Celine swimsuit, £117.82, Revolve

Revolve's sleek Beach Riot swimsuit has a super flattering cut, giving the illusion of a smaller waist.

High leg one-shoulder swimsuit, £14.99, H&M

This H&M cut-out swimsuit features a high leg and comes in three shades. We love the pink colourway paired with gold jewellery.

Agent Provocateur racy belted cut-out two-tone swimsuit, £295, Net-a-Porter

Agent Provocateur do swimwear that's just as gorgeous as their lingerie and this cut-out detail one-piece is made from comfy smooth two-tone stretch fabric.

I Saw It First halterneck drape swimsuit, £26, ASOS

For a swimsuit that's bold and bright, go for this one from I Saw It First.

Lea the Label Portofino asymmetric swimsuit, £170, Selfridges

This is exactly what we'd want to wear to the beach in Portofino. It features asymmetric straps and an open back.

Bandeau swimsuit, was £42 now £27.30, La Redoute

Try this one-piece from La Redoute for the style of a cut-out swimsuit with just a little more coverage.

