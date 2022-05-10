16 easy summer dresses we're loving: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Voluminous summer dresses are huge right now - literally! Oversized dresses that you can just 'chuck on' for an effortless look are just what we need as the weather gets warmer. Finally, a trend that's both stylish and comfortable…

Marks & Spencer

Nobody's Child checked midaxi smock dress, £75, Marks & Spencer

M&S is serving up the goods with this checked Nobody's Child dress. This would be comfortable but it would also look super chic with a crossbody bag and gold jewellery.

Shirred frill midi smock dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

We love this floaty smock dress in a gorgeous pink shade. It's just perfect for summer.

H&M

Smock dress, £34.99, H&M

H&M have a huge selection of chuck on dresses, but this white V-neck is our favourite. It's super flattering yet comfortable - and it's available in black too.

French Connection

Gingham smock dress, £80, French Connection

While a lot of the chuck on frocks are midi length, there are some mini versions around. We love this cute smock dress in a pink gingham print.

New Look

Daisy tiered dress, £19.99, New Look

This midi daisy dress is so versatile - team with trainers or sandals for an effortlessly chic look.

ASOS

Miss Selfridge broderie tiered dress, £34.99, ASOS

There are a lot of smock dresses on ASOS right now and we could happily browse for hours for the perfect one. We love this tiered smock dress, it's perfect for throwing on whilst at the beach or on holiday.

Topshop chuck on dress, £40, ASOS

Another perfect chuck on dress from ASOS. We recommend teaming the denim-look dress with a pair of cowboy boots for a stylish summer ensemble.

River Island

Ruffled smock dress, £46, River Island

How gorgeous is this floral mini dress from River Island?

Smock midi dress, £36, River Island

Bring the sunshine to your wardrobe with this yellow midi dress!

& Other Stories

Foral midi dress, £85, & Other Stories

This red square neck dress is so flattering with the side slit and puffed sleeves.

Arket

Printed strap dress, £89, Arket

This loose, airy dress drapes beautifully - and it's perfect for dressing up or down.

Nasty Gal

Lace back chuck on dress, £45, Nasty Gal

Oh, how dreamy is this floral smock dress? We can't get enough of the corset bow tie at the back.

Zara

Short chuck on dress, £22.99, Zara

We think this pink chuck on dress is going to sell out fast! It's also available in green and black if pink isn't your thing.

Cutwork embroidery dress, £49.99, Zara

This embroidered midi dress with a ruffled hem is just so beautiful.

Missguided

Floral smock dress, £22, Missguided

We're loving the floral smock dresses right now!

Yolke

Tea dress, £265, Yolke

Trust a brand that's renowned for nightwear to bring out day-wear that looks super comfortable - plus, the bright green print of this dress is a joy to look at.

