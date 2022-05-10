﻿
16 easy summer dresses we're loving: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS

We're loving chuck on dresses for summer

Voluminous summer dresses are huge right now - literally! Oversized dresses that you can just 'chuck on' for an effortless look are just what we need as the weather gets warmer. Finally, a trend that's both stylish and comfortable… 

Marks & Spencer 

marks-and-spencer-black-and-white-smock-dress

Nobody's Child checked midaxi smock dress, £75, Marks & Spencer

M&S is serving up the goods with this checked Nobody's Child dress. This would be comfortable but it would also look super chic with a crossbody bag and gold jewellery. 

marks-and-spencer-pink-smock-dress

Shirred frill midi smock dress, £45, Marks & Spencer 

We love this floaty smock dress in a gorgeous pink shade. It's just perfect for summer. 

H&M

h-and-m-white-smock-dress

Smock dress, £34.99, H&M

H&M have a huge selection of chuck on dresses, but this white V-neck is our favourite. It's super flattering yet comfortable - and it's available in black too. 

French Connection

french-connection-smock-dress

Gingham smock dress, £80, French Connection

While a lot of the chuck on frocks are midi length, there are some mini versions around. We love this cute smock dress in a pink gingham print.

New Look 

new-look-daisy-smock-dress

Daisy tiered dress, £19.99, New Look

This midi daisy dress is so versatile - team with trainers or sandals for an effortlessly chic look. 

ASOS 

asos-white-smock

Miss Selfridge broderie tiered dress, £34.99, ASOS

There are a lot of smock dresses on ASOS right now and we could happily browse for hours for the perfect one. We love this tiered smock dress, it's perfect for throwing on whilst at the beach or on holiday. 

asos-denim-smock-dress

Topshop chuck on dress, £40, ASOS

Another perfect chuck on dress from ASOS. We recommend teaming the denim-look dress with a pair of cowboy boots for a stylish summer ensemble.

River Island 

river-island-floral-smock-dress

Ruffled smock dress, £46, River Island 

How gorgeous is this floral mini dress from River Island? 

 

river-island-yellow-smock-dress

Smock midi dress, £36, River Island

Bring the sunshine to your wardrobe with this yellow midi dress! 

& Other Stories 

and-other-stories-smock-dress

Foral midi dress, £85, & Other Stories

This red square neck dress is so flattering with the side slit and puffed sleeves.

Arket 

arket-smock-dress

Printed strap dress, £89, Arket

This loose, airy dress drapes beautifully - and it's perfect for dressing up or down.

Nasty Gal 

nasty-gal-smock-dress

Lace back chuck on dress, £45, Nasty Gal 

Oh, how dreamy is this floral smock dress? We can't get enough of the corset bow tie at the back.

Zara 

zara-pink-smock-dress

Short chuck on dress, £22.99, Zara

We think this pink chuck on dress is going to sell out fast! It's also available in green and black if pink isn't your thing.

zara-black-smock-dress

Cutwork embroidery dress, £49.99, Zara

This embroidered midi dress with a ruffled hem is just so beautiful.

Missguided 

missguided-smock-dress

Floral smock dress, £22, Missguided

We're loving the floral smock dresses right now! 

Yolke 

yolke-smock-dress

Tea dress, £265, Yolke 

Trust a brand that's renowned for nightwear to bring out day-wear that looks super comfortable - plus, the bright green print of this dress is a joy to look at. 

