16 easy summer dresses we're loving: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS

Voluminous summer dresses are huge right now - literally! Oversized dresses that you can just 'chuck on' are just what we all need. Finally, a trend that's both stylish and comfortable. We've shopped the best on the high street.
Marks & Spencer
Nobody's Child checked midaxi smock dress, £75, Marks & Spencer
M&S is serving up the goods with this checked Nobody's Child dress. This would be comfortable but it would also look super chic with a crossbody bag and gold jewellery.
Shirred frill midi smock dress, £45, Marks & Spencer
We love this floaty smock dress in a gorgeous pink shade. It's just perfect for summer.
H&M
Smock dress, £34.99, H&M
H&M have a huge selection of chuck on dresses, but this white V-neck is our favourite. It's super flattering yet comfortable - and it's available in black too.
French Connection
Gingham smock dress, £80, French Connection
While a lot of the chuck on frocks are midi length, there are some mini versions around. We love this cute smock dress in a pink gingham print.
New Look
Daisy tiered dress, £19.99, New Look
This midi daisy dress is so versatile - team with trainers or sandals for an effortlessly chic look.
ASOS
Miss Selfridge broderie tiered dress, £34.99, ASOS
There are a lot of smock dresses on ASOS right now and we could happily browse for hours for the perfect one. We love this tiered smock dress, it's perfect for throwing on whilst at the beach or on holiday.
Topshop chuck on dress, £40, ASOS
Another perfect chuck on dress from ASOS. We recommend teaming the denim-look dress with a pair of cowboy boots for a stylish summer ensemble.
River Island
Ruffled smock dress, £46, River Island
How gorgeous is this floral mini dress from River Island?
Smock midi dress, £36, River Island
Bring the sunshine to your wardrobe with this yellow midi dress!
& Other Stories
Foral midi dress, £85, & Other Stories
This red square neck dress is so flattering with the side slit and puffed sleeves.
Arket
Printed strap dress, £89, Arket
This loose, airy dress drapes beautifully - and it's perfect for dressing up or down.
Nasty Gal
Lace back chuck on dress, £45, Nasty Gal
Oh, how dreamy is this floral smock dress? We can't get enough of the corset bow tie at the back.
Zara
Short chuck on dress, £22.99, Zara
We think this pink chuck on dress is going to sell out fast! It's also available in green and black if pink isn't your thing.
Cutwork embroidery dress, £49.99, Zara
This embroidered midi dress with a ruffled hem is just so beautiful.
Missguided
Floral smock dress, £22, Missguided
We're loving the floral smock dresses right now!
Yolke
Tea dress, £265, Yolke
Trust a brand that's renowned for nightwear to bring out day-wear that looks super comfortable - plus, the bright green print of this dress is a joy to look at.
