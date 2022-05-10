H&M’s new slip-on sandals are a modern take on the £500 Hermès slides

The Hermès Oran sandals are iconic. Created in 1997, they've remained a mainstay on the fashion circuit ever since and are arguably as timeless as the Birkin handbag.

The simple design features one strap in the Hermès 'H' and they come in multiple colours, from classics like tan and black to the more daring pink or silver. The flat, slip-on style is so versatile it could be worn with almost anything in your wardrobe, but the damage? One pair will set you back £510.

MORE: 11 sparkly flat sandals to glam up your evening wear this summer

Oran sandals, £510/$1,200, Hermès

Luckily, if you can't justify that, the high street is full of lookalikes for a fraction of the price. The latest is this pair of H&M slides with so many amazing reviews for just £12.99. With their square toe and double strap, the sleek slip-on sandals look far more expensive than their price tag.

Slides, £12.99, H&M

Celeb favourite Ancient Greek Sandals also do a similar pair with a crossover strap for less than £150. Made from real leather, just like the Hermès Oran they will wear well and see you through season after season.

Ancient Greek Sandals Desmos sandals, £140/$140, Farfetch

And of course, there's the Dune's Loupe Slider Sandals. The sell-out Oran lookalikes come in several different colourways and cost £90. Made from real leather and with a lightly padded sole, they're comfortable and long-wearing.

MORE: 13 chunky dad sandals we love for the heatwave

Dune Loupe leather sandals, £90/$102, Selfridges

SHOP: 14 best white summer dresses to wear now that the sunshine is here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.