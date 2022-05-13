The best feather pyjamas to wear out-out - because this PJ trend isn't going to sleep anytime soon

Back in lockdown, we all became obsessed with loungewear. We wanted comfort. We wanted ELASTICATED WAISTBANDS. And do you know what? Not much has changed since normality has resumed. We now just add glitzy accessories, order an Uber and go out-out with our friends.

Feather pyjamas have no doubt taken over your Instagram feed - and the Nadine Merabi Darcie PJs have been a hit with celebrities and influencers. Whether you've spotted Amanda Holden posing at home wearing the pink pair, the WeAreTwinset girls rocking a monochrome look, or Rachel Stevens wearing her 'birthday suit', it's an outfit that works with both heels and your slippers when you get home, and how fantastic is that?!

Amanda Holden in her Nadine Merabi feathered PJs

Another designer pair the celebrities love is the Sleeper feathered PJs. In fact, here's Holly Willoughby rocking her favourite feathered Sleeper PJs at home...

We've rounded up the best feathered PJs for your nights out or your hen party celebrations. You've got to love an outfit you can wear to sip Prosecco on the couch, hit the dancefloor and then saunter off to bed without having to change. But be warned - you'll find feathers everywhere!

Best feathered pyjamas for 2022

Feather PJs, £48.75, Nasty Gal

White feather-trim pyjamas, £50, Etsy

Party PJs, $290 Sleeper

Feathered Satin Pyjamas, £24, ASOS

Coral Sleeper Pyjamas, £258.05, Net-a-Porter

White feathered pyjamas, £150, Nadine Merabi

Navy feathered pyjamas, £175, Etsy

