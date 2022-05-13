﻿
best-feather-pjs

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The best feather pyjamas to wear out-out - because this PJ trend isn't going to sleep anytime soon

Feather pyjamas for the win...

Back in lockdown, we all became obsessed with loungewear. We wanted comfort. We wanted ELASTICATED WAISTBANDS. And do you know what? Not much has changed since normality has resumed. We now just add glitzy accessories, order an Uber and go out-out with our friends.

Feather pyjamas have no doubt taken over your Instagram feed - and the Nadine Merabi Darcie PJs have been a hit with celebrities and influencers. Whether you've spotted Amanda Holden posing at home wearing the pink pair, the WeAreTwinset girls rocking a monochrome look, or Rachel Stevens wearing her 'birthday suit', it's an outfit that works with both heels and your slippers when you get home, and how fantastic is that?!  

READ: 12 best pyjamas to sleep in now it's getting warmer

amanda-holdn-pjs

Amanda Holden in her Nadine Merabi feathered PJs 

Another designer pair the celebrities love is the Sleeper feathered PJs. In fact, here's Holly Willoughby rocking her favourite feathered Sleeper PJs at home... 

holly-willoughby-pjs

We've rounded up the best feathered PJs for your nights out or your hen party celebrations. You've got to love an outfit you can wear to sip Prosecco on the couch, hit the dancefloor and then saunter off to bed without having to change. But be warned - you'll find feathers everywhere!

Best feathered pyjamas for 2022

nasty-gal-feather-pjs

Feather PJs, £48.75, Nasty Gal

SHOP NOW

white-etsy-feather-pjs

White feather-trim pyjamas, £50, Etsy

SHOP NOW

party-pjs

Party PJs, $290 Sleeper

SHOP NOW

asos-pjs

Feathered Satin Pyjamas, £24, ASOS

SHOP NOW

coral-feathr-pjs

Coral Sleeper Pyjamas, £258.05, Net-a-Porter

SHOP NOW

nadine-merabi-feather-pjs

White feathered pyjamas, £150, Nadine Merabi

SHOP NOW

navy-feather-pjs

Navy feathered pyjamas, £175, Etsy

SHOP NOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about summer fashion

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back