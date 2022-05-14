These Marks & Spencer Birkenstock lookalikes have the best reviews for comfort - and they're perfect for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Now that the weather is warming up, many of us are on the hunt for our new go-to summer footwear. A popular option right now is buckled sandals - they're stylish, they go with any outfit, and best of all, they're super comfortable.

SHOP: Celebrate the Jubilee with HELLO! Shop our special products here.

Birkenstocks are probably the first shoes that come to mind when you think of buckled sandals, but coming in at around £60, they're not the most affordable. Luckily for us, M&S is currently stocking a lookalike version - and the reviews are glowing.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Buckle sliders, £15, Marks & Spencer

At just £15, the Marks and Spencer sandals are a great staple for summer. The moulded footbed provides comfort, with a stylish double buckle at the front for a secure fit.

The sandals have received impressive reviews, and shoppers have commented on their comfort. One satisfied customer wrote: "The most comfortable summer sandals and a lovely animal print…I’m about to order another pair". Another added, "Fabulous sliders. They are light, comfy and a joy to wear!"

READ: The Embryolisse moisturiser used by Michelle Keegan and Kim Kardashian is just £13 - so affordable!

The slip-on sandals are versatile in their design, making them great for throwing on with any outfit - whether at the beach, on holiday or relaxing in the garden. We recommend teaming them with a summer dress for an effortlessly chic daywear ensemble, or slipping them on with a pair of shorts and a t-shirt for a casual look.

With five colours to choose from, why not opt for black or white if you're looking for a staple pair, or choose the leopard print or lime green shade to add a pop of colour to your wardrobe.

MORE: The official Platinum Jubilee cookbook is 40% off right now - so you can eat like royalty for the Jubilee weekend

Don't walk, run, to grab these sandals while you still can!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.