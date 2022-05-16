Marks & Spencer just dropped the perfect leopard print midi dress and it's selling fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From stylish workwear to an outfit for our weekend plans, Marks & Spencer is always a go-to when we're looking for versatile new pieces to upgrade our summer wardrobes.

Nothing could be easier than throwing on a midi dress with trainers or sandals and M&S just dropped THE leopard print midi we know you're going to want to wear on repeat.

Linen rich animal print midi shirt dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

For those heatwave days when you need something as timeless as black but a lot more fun, this shirt dress is made from a linen-blend fabric that will also keep you cool. We love the painterly animal print which is a chic update on classic leopard.

The Marks & Spencer midi features a tie belt to cinch you in at the waist, creating a flattering silhouette that will suit any figure. Available in sizes 8-22 in a regular and long length, it costs less than £40, and unsurprisingly, it's already flying off the shelves.

Suitable for any season, it would look equally stylish with a longline coat and black leather ankle boots as we move the colder months, so it really is an investment piece.

The style is selling super fast, so don't wait around. We have a feeling this is going to be a sell-out.

