The John Lewis summer holiday outfits you need for your next trip

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You’ve booked your all-inclusive family resort for your summer holiday but it’s been so long since you’ve jetted off on a beach holiday or gone on a staycation, that you’re stuck with what clothes to pack. No need to throw up a fashion flare – just head to John Lewis for the best holiday fashion 2022.

We always trusted John Lewis for holiday clothes, not just for us but for the men and kids in your life too – there’s even mini-me dresses, so you and your little one can match. If you can’t do that on holiday, when can you?

Along with plenty of flattering swimsuits, cool beach cover-ups, tote bags big enough for poolside and city exploring and designer sunglasses, you’ll also find John Lewis’ range of exclusive summer dresses from some of fashion’s finest brands, including Nobody’s Child, Hush and Whistles. Here’s what we’re packing…

The trip to the pool

Poolside essentials: a good book, a swimsuit you feel comfortable in and a bag big enough for all your poolside paraphernalia – but one that’s stylish enough to reuse throughout your trip.

Ruched swimsuit, £39, John Lewis & Partners

Prada Cat’s Eye sunglasses, £235, John Lewis & Partners

Hush beach kaftan, £59, John Lewis & Partners

Raffia straw tote bag, £28, John Lewis & Partners

A day sightseeing

Denim shorts for the win – they’re an easy-to-wear piece that can be reworn for evening dinners and beach days too. Pair with a lightweight top and a pair of comfy sandals, topped off with a straw hat to keep you cool.

Mom style denim shorts, £24, John Lewis & Partners

Ro & Zo shirred top, £59, John Lewis & Partners

Straw bucket hat, £22, John Lewis & Partners

AND/OR gingham sandals, £59, John Lewis & Partners

What to wear to al-fresco dinners

Pack a few loose, airy dresses – they don’t take up a lot of space in your suitcase and can be worn on rotation throughout your trip. This is the time to embrace bold colours and summery patterns, from tropical prints to emerald greens and finish the look with local jewellery trinkets and your raffia bag.

Nobody’s Child halterneck midi dress (exclusive), £49, John Lewis & Partners

Leather sandals (available in gold, tan and black), £45, John Lewis & Partners

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.