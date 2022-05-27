Norman Hartnell launches affordable eveningwear with Coast in time for the Queen's Jubilee

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to royal fashion, there is no designer more synonymous with the Palace than Norman Hartnell.

Beloved by the Queen, the label is responsible for creating Her Majesty's wedding dress and iconic Coronation Gown, not to mention the ivory embellished dress that Princess Beatrice would later borrow for her own nuptials in July 2020.

Norman Hartnell is the designer behind the Queen's wedding and coronation dresses

World-renowned, Norman Hartnell has even worked closely with icons from the Golden Age of Hollywood, notably Elizabeth Taylor, Vivien Leigh and Marlene Dietrich.

And now, with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee just around the corner, the royally-loved couturier has teamed up with Coast to launch an exciting new collection of eveningwear – and it's way more affordable than you might think.

Pale blue Norman Hartnell Jacquard Belted Pencil Dress, £167.20, Coast

Offering a wide selection of vintage-inspired silhouettes and decadent silk creations, this exclusive collection is perfect for the upcoming wedding season, and who knows, maybe we'll see some of our favourite royals wearing it soon, too.

One of our favourites is this regal blue number, which currently retails at £167.20. Adorned in a contrasting floral print, it features a waist-cinching belt and a subtle slit at the back. Also available in dusty pink and ivory colourways, we can see this gorgeous glossy design selling fast.

Twist Front Midi Dress, £191.20, Coast

Giving off 50s vibes, another of our favourites is the 'Twist Front Midi Dress', priced at £191.20. Complete with a number of decadent details, including crystal-embellished straps and intricate embroidery, just imagine how glamorous this will look paired with silver sparkly heels and droplet earrings.

The visionary behind many of history's best-dressed moments, Norman Hartnell's relationship with the British Royal Family actually pre-dates Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen Mother became a client long before her daughter and even called on the man himself to design Maid of Honour gowns for the Coronation of her husband, King George VI, in 1937.

It was only after the Queen Mother debuted a number of his designs during a royal tour of North America and Canada, that Norman Hartnell became an overnight sensation.

