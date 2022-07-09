Loved Kate Middleton’s yellow Wimbledon dress? 9 stylish yellow dresses for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant in her Roksanda midi dress on Saturday as she attended the Wimbledon Women's Final - and we’re obsessed with the sunshine yellow shade.

Yellow dresses are trending this summer, and if Kate Middleton’s latest look has inspired you to grab your own, take a look at the edit of our favourite yellow dresses to shop now.

Roksanda Brigitte midi dress, £895, NET-A-PORTER

Best yellow dresses

Yellow plisse midi dress, £47, River Island

If you’re on the hunt for a long-sleeved dress, this plisse dress from River Island is so stunning - and it’s perfect for summer events.

Closet London cowl neck midi dress, £95, ASOS

We love the pleating on this Closet London midi dress.

Frankie silk dress, £300, Reformation

This silk Reformation dress is so flattering with its figure-hugging design, and we love the floral print.

Flower halter neck mini dress, was £129, now £77, Oasis

For the perfect yellow party dress, try this flower halterneck dress from Oasis. It’s giving us major 60s vibes!

Fluffy cami dress, £46, ASOS

Wow! We’re obsessed with this fluffy embellished dress from ASOS.

Annabel gingham dress, was £115, now £46, People Tree

Another trend that the Duchess has been loving is gingham - and this People Tree checked dress is just perfect for summer days at the park.

In The Style knot front shirt dress, £35, ASOS

Everyone needs a shirt dress in their wardrobe.

Bardot midi dress, was £48, now £35, In The Style

This bardot pleated dress is part of Jac Jossa’s collection with In The Style - and it’s in the sale!

Twist front cami dress, £38, ASOS

Team this twist-front maxi dress with a pair of white heels for a glam evening ensemble.

