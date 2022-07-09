Loved Kate Middleton’s yellow Wimbledon dress? 9 stylish yellow dresses for summer

Sophie Bates
If you loved Kate Middleton’s yellow Wimbledon dress, take a look at our edit of the best yellow dresses to shop now to dress like the Duchess for less
The Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant in her Roksanda midi dress on Saturday as she attended the Wimbledon Women's Final - and we’re obsessed with the sunshine yellow shade.
Yellow dresses are trending this summer, and if Kate Middleton’s latest look has inspired you to grab your own, take a look at the edit of our favourite yellow dresses to shop now.
Roksanda Brigitte midi dress, £895, NET-A-PORTER
Best yellow dresses
Yellow plisse midi dress, £47, River Island
If you’re on the hunt for a long-sleeved dress, this plisse dress from River Island is so stunning - and it’s perfect for summer events.
Closet London cowl neck midi dress, £95, ASOS
We love the pleating on this Closet London midi dress.
Frankie silk dress, £300, Reformation
This silk Reformation dress is so flattering with its figure-hugging design, and we love the floral print.
Flower halter neck mini dress, was £129, now £77, Oasis
For the perfect yellow party dress, try this flower halterneck dress from Oasis. It’s giving us major 60s vibes!
Fluffy cami dress, £46, ASOS
Wow! We’re obsessed with this fluffy embellished dress from ASOS.
Annabel gingham dress, was £115, now £46, People Tree
Another trend that the Duchess has been loving is gingham - and this People Tree checked dress is just perfect for summer days at the park.
In The Style knot front shirt dress, £35, ASOS
Everyone needs a shirt dress in their wardrobe.
Bardot midi dress, was £48, now £35, In The Style
This bardot pleated dress is part of Jac Jossa’s collection with In The Style - and it’s in the sale!
Twist front cami dress, £38, ASOS
Team this twist-front maxi dress with a pair of white heels for a glam evening ensemble.
