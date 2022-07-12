From Levi's to Wrangler and Lee, we’ve found the best denim jeans deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’re forever searching for the perfect denim jeans. While we might have a favourite always-on-rotation pair, we know there are so many more flattering cuts and stylish washes out there to start a brand new love affair.

RELATED: Amazon Prime Day 2022: We’ve searched the top deals and these are the ones truly worth shopping

MORE: 11 best high street jeans for women 2022

Enter, Amazon Prime Day. The online retailer isn’t necessarily the first place we’d think to buy new denim, but you might be surprised at the selection of labels they stock and right now they have some huge discounts.

From celebrity favourite Levi’s to all-American Wrangler, there are lots of iconic denim brands available and they all have incredible sales on with a style to suit everyone. Scroll on to shop our favourites and cue the compliments...

Amazon Prime Day Levi’s jeans deals

Levi’s 501 jeans, were £93 now £59, Amazon

Possibly the most iconic piece of denim of all time, Levi’s 501s come in the most comfortable, classic cuts. Shop them now with almost 40% off.

Levi’s Ribcage straight jeans, were £65 now £57 (selected sizes), Amazon

For a super high-rise, slightly looser fit, go for Levi’s Ribcage jeans. They're equally stylish and a favourite of Hailey Bieber no less.

Amazon Prime Day Wrangler jeans deals

Wrangler Straight jeans, were £44 now £24 (selected sizes), Amazon

With their classic slim cut and cigarette-shaped leg, Wrangler’s Straight jeans are a wardrobe staple.

Wrangler Skinny jeans, were £45 now £34 (selected sizes), Amazon

These timeless high rise skinnies sit just below your natural waist and hug your leg all the way down to the ankle.

Amazon Prime Day Lee jeans deals

Lee Breese jeans, were £100 now £29 (selected sizes), Amazon

A modern reworking of a vintage classic, Lee's Breese jeans have a retro, flared cut.

Lee Marion Straight jeans, were £85 now £52 (selected sizes), Amazon

Lee’s Straight jeans get five-star reviews for their comfort and flattering fit.

Amazon Prime Day Pepe jeans deals

Pepe Jeans Venus pants, were £90 now £45, Amazon

If you prefer a low rise, Pepe Jeans’ popular Venus pair now has 50% off.

Pepe Jeans Venus pants, were £90 now £45, Amazon

Or go for the ultra skinny cargo style pair with up to a huge 70% off.

MORE: Prime Day fitness deals: all the savings to shop now

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.