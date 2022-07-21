This breezy £45 Marks & Spencer summer dress is trending and we can totally see why

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’ve found your dress of dreams for the summer at Marks & Spencer – and you’re totally going to want it.

The brand’s cotton-rich square neck shirred midi dress immediately caught our eye when we were browsing the new in section – it’s just so chic and incredibly flattering!

Cotton-rich square neck shirred midi dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

It’s made of cotton-rich fabric which gives it a breathable feel and the 3/4 length puff sleeves and tiered skirt accentuate the airy style. The shape is seriously lovely – the regular fit, square neckline and shirred bodice are a winning combo.

M&S styled it with sandals but we can just as easily see this with wedges or even white trainers. It’s such a versatile one that covers every occasion – from picnics in the park to romantic dinners. No brainer for summer if you ask us!

It’s available in sizes eight to 24 in short, regular and long, so there’s a version for every body shape. And the price is a very wallet-friendly £45. Thanks, Marks and Spencer!

Everything considered, we can see this flying off the rails and selling out very quickly. If you do want one, don’t hang about!

