14 best plus-size clothing brands for women

There are plenty of retailers that offer plus-size clothing, but not so many that do it right. If you’re on the hunt for brands that offer flattering plus-size fashion pieces with a range of styles and flexible sizes, browse our edit of the best plus-size clothing brands for women to shop now - and our favourite fashion picks.

What clothes are the most flattering for plus-size?

The most flattering clothing for plus sizes tends to be styles that will enhance your figure. Scoop necks, V-necks and peplums are great for highlighting your curves, with wrap dresses and pieces that tie in at the waist also being fantastic options for plus-size women.

Best plus-size clothing brands for women

ASOS Curve

ASOS has a huge selection of plus-size clothing, from their own Curve collection which is filled with versatile pieces ranging from sizes 26-28, to stocking styles from other retailers including Never Fully Dressed Curve, River Island Plus and more. Whatever plus-size style you’re looking for, ASOS is a go-to.

Curve tiered shirred dress, £27.50, ASOS

River Island Plus

Launching their plus-size range in 2016, the River Island Plus collection has been increasing in size, with a tons of glam swimsuits, staples jeans and pretty florals. We particularly love their plus-size summer dresses, with sizes ranging from 18-28.

Plus plisse midi dress, £45, River Island

SimplyBe

Though specialising in plus-size clothing, SimplyBe is a retailer that’s inclusive of all body types. They are committed to empowering women through fashion, with sizes ranging from 10-32.

Coral oversized blazer, from £60, SimplyBe

H&M+

If you’re on the hunt for everyday fashion staples, the H&M+ section is a great option. With sizes that range from L-4XL, you’ll find all the essentials from jackets to workout gear, underwear sets, dresses and more.

H&M+ denim dungarees, £34.99, H&M

Karen Millen Plus Size & Curve

Karen Millen’s plus-size edit offers elegant occasion dresses and smart staples, and it’s the perfect place to shop if you’re on the hunt for a plus-size wedding guest outfit. The sizes range from 18-24, with some stunning pieces discounted in the sale.

Plus feather one-shoulder jumpsuit, was £279, now £167, Karen Millen

Never Fully Dressed Curve

Never Fully Dressed’s Curve range is filled with striking prints, vibrant designs and flattering silhouettes. It’s a great place to shop for summer and holiday pieces, with their sizes ranging up to 24.

Curve lemon dress, was £99, now £59, Never Fully Dressed

New Look Curves

New Look’s Curves range stocks sizes 18-32, with everything from blazers to tops, dresses and accessories. Influencer Lauren Nicole has a plus-size edit that’s filled with glam pieces, and Gemma Collins has an inclusive collection designed by herself and New Look to have all body types feeling fabulous.

Curves shirred floral playsuit, £17.99, New Look

Yours Curve

Yours is a retailer that focuses entirely on plus-size fashion, with sizes that range from 14-40. Yours is driven by providing plus-size clothing that is designed to be well-fitted and flattering on curves - and there are so many styles and designs to choose from.

Curve angel sleeves dress, £19.99, Yours

Coast Plus

Coast has expanded its plus-size range this year, with a focus on sophisticated occasion dresses. The sizes in their edit range from 18-26, with hundreds of lovely evening dresses that are flattering on the figure.

Plus Jacquard dress, was £139, now £69, Coast

Boohoo Plus

Offering sizes ranging from 16-28, the Boohoo Plus edit has affordable styles for every occasion. We particularly love their selection of glam, colourful swimwear pieces.

Plus woven floral ruffle maxi dress, £20, Boohoo

Monki

Monki has a heavy focus on empowering women through their brand, and their inclusive sizes mean that most pieces are available up to size Euro 50, which is the UK equivalent of size 40.

Yoho mid blue jeans, £40, Monki

Marks & Spencer Curve

M&S’s Curve edit is filled with fashion essentials up to size 32, with tons of other stylish pieces across the site that can be shopped up to size 20.

Satin floral V-neck dress, £69, Marks & Spencer

Reformation Extended Sizes

Reformation’s Extended Sizes offers sustainable clothing in sizes 18-28. Whether you’re shopping for a chic investment piece or an ultra-glam evening dress, Reformation is the luxury brand of choice.

Marguerite silk dress, £300, Reformation

Chi Chi London Plus

Chi Chi London is another fantastic option if you’re on the hunt for a showstopping plus-size dress for a wedding or special event. Their plus edit offers sizes from 18 to 26, and their gorgeous dresses are just perfect for summer.

Plus abstract print midi dress, £85, Chi Chi London

