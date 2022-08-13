12 best slinky dresses for date night this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Having a slinky dress in your summer wardrobe is a must. Whether it's a sleek cami dress or a satin mini, they're the ultimate date night piece that is guaranteed to make you feel your most glam. A great staple for summer evenings and holidays, you can just slip one on for an effortlessly chic look, and they can be paired with heels, wedges, sandals and even trainers. What’s not to love?

From M&S to Zara, ASOS and more, shop our edit of the best slinky dresses for the ultimate summer date night...

Best slinky dresses for a summer date night

Riviera midi dress, £55, Omnes

Omnes has tons of gorgeous slinky dresses to shop, but this printed midi is our favourite. The figure-hugging slip design paired with the cowl neck is so flattering, and we're loving the crossover back.

Lace camisole dress, was £49.99, now £29.99, Mango

The lace detailing on this camisole dress is so pretty. We recommend teaming it with a pair of heels and a clutch for a glam evening look, or dress it down with sandals for an elegant daywear ensemble.

Flounce London cami dress, £42, ASOS

Pink is definitely the colour of 2022 - and this sleek midi frock is the ultimate date night piece.

Nobody's Child floral V-neck dress, £42, Marks & Spencer

For summer day dates, this Nobody's Child floral dress is just lovely.

Max Mara satin-twill midi dress, £205, Net-A-Porter

If you're looking for a slinky dress worth investing in, this satin midi is it. The relaxed fit makes it the perfect day-to-night piece, so it's a great summer wardrobe staple.

Zebra print slip dress, £37, River Island

Zebra print is trending right now, and this pink slip dress is so glam for summer date nights and holidays.

Satin slip dress, £119.20, Karen Millen

For the most sophisticated date night look, you need this Karen Millen slip dress. We just can't get enough of the detailing.

Twist from slip dress, £27.99, New Look

Wear this twist-front dress with a pair of white strappy heels for the most romantic night out ensemble.

Ellis plunge midi dress, £188, Reiss

Reiss is a go-to when it comes to chic occasion dresses, and this plunge midi dress in a deep purple shade does not disappoint.

Ombre satin slip dress, £17.50, New Look

Wow! We're obsessed with the ombre print on this satin slip dress.

Tie-detail satin dress, £24.99, H&M

If you're searching for a shorter slinky dress, this mustard mini from H&M is so glam - and look at the back!

Printed camisole dress, £45.99, Zara

This cami dress from Zara is just beautiful. The print, the gorgeous green shade, the crossed back - stunning!

